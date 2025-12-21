Are Dante Moore & Dakorien Moore Related? Oregon QB & WR Relationship Explored

Ever since joining the Ducks, wide receiver Dakorien Moore has repeatedly been asked one question: Is he related to quarterback Dante Moore? The shared surname and their presence on the same roster have fueled speculation among fans about a possible connection. With the playoffs approaching, that curiosity has only grown, and fans are eager to finally get an answer.

Are Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore Related?

It may come as a disappointment to fans, but Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore are not related, despite sharing the same last name and playing for the same team. The coincidence of their surnames and their roles within Oregon’s offense fueled speculation, but both players have made it clear that their connection is strictly football-based and built through their time together at Oregon.

They are not brothers, nor do they share any known family connection.

Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore’s Relationship at Oregon

Dante Moore is in his second year with the program and has steadily grown into the starting quarterback role through his on-field performances. Dakorien Moore, meanwhile, joined the Ducks this season as a freshman out of Duncanville High School in Texas after committing in December 2024.

The two likely first connected during practices, offseason workouts, and team activities, where they began building chemistry. That rapport has shown up on the field through precise route timing, anticipatory throws, and Dakorien’s confidence in making contested catches.

How the “Moore-to-Moore” Connection Impacts Oregon’s Offense

Dante and Dakorien Moore bring different yet complementary styles to Oregon’s offense. Dante’s ability to read defenses and deliver accurate throws pairs well with Dakorien’s explosiveness, sharp route running, and yards-after-catch ability, adding a dynamic element to the Ducks’ attack.

Dakorien Moore has recorded 28 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns, while Dante Moore has completed 72.5 percent of his passes for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. With additional support from running back Noah Willington and wide receiver Malik Benson, Oregon has developed into one of the most dangerous offenses in the country.

Oregon ranks inside the top 15 nationally in rushing offense (14th, 218.4), scoring offense (9th, 38.3 points per game), and scoring defense (8th, 14.8 points allowed).

Dakorien Moore on Playing With Dante Moore at Oregon

Dakorien Moore has been vocal about how grateful he is to play alongside Dante Moore. Ahead of Oregon’s Week 8 matchup against Indiana at Autzen Stadium, the freshman wide receiver spoke to the media about his experience and the impact Dante has had on his development.

“I have a ton of respect for Dante. When I first came in, he was the guy to put me with the older guys. He was the person who knew that I was going to make an impact on his team and just trusted me to come in and do my job and everything.” Dakorien told the press. “Gave me respect for him and the hard work that he put in. The dedication, the consistency, I kind of pride myself on trying to be like him in most aspects.

Not being the oldest guy on the team, but taking the leadership role of our team. Trying to be a wing to him and stuff like that. I try to make sure he feels the same love that he reciprocated from the jump.”

In his first season of college football, Dakorien Moore has already reached the College Football Playoff. Oregon’s postseason run now begins at home, where the Ducks will host Sun Belt East champion James Madison at Autzen Stadium.