Are Jackson Carver & Hunter Carver Related? All You Need to Know About Miami & Indiana TE relationship

Jackson Carver and Hunter Carver share the same parents, the same locker room, and the same Miami jerseys, but their paths leading up to the national championship were for sure different. There’s clearly more to their story than just a depth chart listing, so let’s dive in and find out whether there’s a deeper backstory connecting the two Hurricanes tight ends.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Jackson Carver, Miami Hurricanes tight end?

Jackson Carver’s rise to the Miami Hurricanes is quite amazing. Hailing from Woodbury, Minnesota, he only started playing football in his senior year of high school, but you wouldn’t guess that from the way he moves on the field. Jackson excelled in hockey and lacrosse before moving to football. He recorded 17 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his senior year. He had even committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he was drawn to football naturally and caught the eyes of college recruiters nationwide as soon as he took the field at Culver Academy in Indiana. Back then, he had offers from Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, and Auburn. Yet when decision time came, Miami stood out.

“The coaching staff here is unmatched,” Jackson said. “I feel like they’re the best coaches to help me get to the next level and they treat me and my family as part of their family.”

“I think the history of this place is pretty special and pretty significant, not just Florida history, but also just throughout the country and throughout college football. We’re trying to bring that back and add a couple more championships to the list.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, Jackson has honed his skills through years of other sports, which makes him a versatile tight end. As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, he’s seen action in 3 games against Florida, Florida A&M, and Cal.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Hunter Carver, Miami Hoosiers tight end?

Hunter Carver has carved his own path in football. He was also born and brought up in Woodbury, Minnesota. Hunter followed a slightly different trajectory but shares that same athletic pedigree. He starred at Saint Thomas Academy before heading to the University of Miami, redshirting his freshman season to build his skills and adjust to the college game.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he’s slightly shorter than Jackson but has the size and agility to create mismatches for defenders. While Hunter hasn’t yet made his on-field debut, his presence on the practice squad hints at a bright future.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the relationship between Jackson Carver and Hunter Carver?

Jackson and Hunter are brothers, and the duo shares a fierce competitive drive. Growing up in Minnesota, their household was built around sports and values instilled early by their parents, Jim and Kelly Carver. Jackson paved the way as the older brother in lacrosse, hockey, and eventually football. Hunter followed closely, often looking up to Jackson as a role model but carving out his own identity along the way.

Jackson has openly credited their parents as the foundation of everything he’s become: “My role models have to be my parents, Jim and Kelly. They’re the hardest-working people I know, and they’ve done everything possible to help me get to this level. They’re just always supportive, through and through.”

Their bond goes beyond the field, too. Watching them train together, you can see the subtle ways they push each other through challenges and friendly trash talk. That connection translates to football IQ, as both understand the game, which is what makes their story as much about family as about football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Position, size & play style comparison (Jackson vs Hunter)

Although they both play tight end, Jackson and Hunter have somewhat distinct styles. Jackson’s 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame and lengthy arms make him a nightmare for defensive backs to cover. Though relatively new to football, his multi-sport background makes him surprisingly physical and durable for someone still learning the aspects of blocking and technique.

Hunter, on the other hand, is a bit more compact at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. While he hasn’t yet showcased his skills in game action, early practice reports describe him as capable of complementing Jackson’s vertical dominance with a more versatile skill set. Together with Jackson and Hunter, Miami has a duo of tight ends that could challenge any defense in the country.