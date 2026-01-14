Are Mikail and Amari Kamara Related to Alvin Kamara? All About the Saint Star’s Family

Hearing the name ‘Kamara’ instantly directs football fans to think of Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints running back. It’s a result of the impact he made on the football field. While Indiana’s Mikail Kamara and Amari Kamara slowly start to make names for themselves in the world of football, fans start wondering if they are somehow related to Alvin. Here’s what we know about them and their relationship.

Are Mikail Kamara and Amari Kamara related to Alvin Kamara?

Despite having the same last name, ‘Kamara,’ and being well-known football players, Mikail and Amari have no publicly recognized family relationship with Alvin Kamara. They come from completely different familial backgrounds and geographical origins and are not related to Alvin by any means.

Alvin Kamara is from Atlanta, Georgia, born to a Liberian mother. On the other hand, Mikail and Kamara were born to Haasan Kamara and Samantha in Ashburn, Virginia.

Who are Mikail Kamara and Amari Kamara?

Amari Kamara is the younger brother of Mikail Kamara, and both grew up with their parents in Virginia. Of the four brothers, Makail is the eldest; the details of the other two are not known to the public. Both Mikail and Amari play as defensive linebackers for the Indiana Hoosiers. Mikail plays as the defensive edge and is in his redshirt senior season. Amari, on the other hand, is a rookie linebacker for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Mikail started his collegiate football career at JMU under coach Curt Cignetti. He spent two seasons with the Dukes and followed Cignetti’s footsteps, transferring to Indiana before the 2024 season. He arrived at Bloomington with big hopes to make an impact in the Big Ten Conference and has now emerged as the unavoidable defensive force. The 6-foot-1, 265-pounder has now been awarded third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten. Even Coach Cignetti himself praised Mikail for his incredible transformation.

“I think the one guy that’s really upped his game is Kamara,” Cignetti said. “We saw that in the spring. We saw that in the fall. He’s just playing at another level.”

His highly successful career influenced his brother, Amari, to come to Bloomington, despite offers from other programs. Amari joined the Hoosiers last fall, committed in February 2025, and enrolled in July 2025. Amari hasn’t played a single game during his freshman season. Though he wasn’t as heavily recruited as Mikail, Mikail had some decent numbers as a high school prospect. Stepping out of Stone Bridge High School, he is a three-star prospect and was in the top 50 prospects within the state of Virginia.

How many siblings does Alvin Kamara have, and who are they?

Alvin Kamara has only one sibling, an older sister named Garmai K. Momolu. She has pursued a career in fashion and public relations while also being involved in humanitarian efforts. Garmai has played a significant role in Alvin’s life, serving as a mentor and support system throughout his career. They have an 11-year age difference, but that doesn’t weaken their bond. Their bond always remained strong, with Garmai often caring for Alvin and their other brother during their childhood.