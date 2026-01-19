Are Omar Cooper Jr. and Amari Cooper Related? All About Indiana WR & NFL Pro Bowler’s Families

Omar Cooper Jr. has had a sensational 2025 season, being one of the top targets for an equally sensational quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

His success has led fans to spot a similarity between him and former Alabama icon and NFL star Amari Cooper. Here’s what we know about the background of the two receivers and whether they are related to each other.

Who is Omar Cooper Jr.?

Omar Cooper Jr. is playing his sophomore season with Indiana and has been instrumental in pushing the team towards the National Championship. The standout receiver is an Indianapolis native and has become a local hero as a Hoosier. Cooper Jr. is now the leading receiver in the offense, having amassed an impressive 866 yards in 64 catches. He earned a second-team All-Big Ten honor for his heroics this season.

The WR is best known for his impressive toe-tapping touchdown catch in the Penn State game this season, which saved Indiana from a loss. The moment is regarded by many as among the best of the 2025 season.

Who are Omar Cooper Jr.’s Parents?

Omar Cooper Jr. was born to Vnemina and Omar Cooper Sr. on December 14, 2003. The standout receiver is an Indianapolis native that has become a local hero over the past two seasons with the Hoosiers. The receiver’s athleticism seems to have been passed on by both of his parents.

The couple are former athletes who were among the best at South Star High School in Fort Wayne. Vnemina was a 3-sport star, but majorly in basketball. She was the first female basketball player to win the Tiffany Gooden Award, given to the best basketball player in the SAC. Vnenina was also an Indiana All-Star honoree, the second female student from South Star to get the title. She went to play college basketball at Michigan State.

Omar Sr. made a name for himself as a football and basketball athlete. He is a three-time sectional champion for the school and also helped win a regional title. Unlike Vnemina, whom he had known since childhood, Omar Sr. went to play college basketball at Louisiana Tech. When Omar Cooper Jr. started playing football as a quarterback, his father coached him during those initial years.

Are Omar Cooper Jr. and Amari Cooper related?

No, the Indiana wideout and the former NFL star are not related. They simply happen to share the same last name and play the same position. Amari is nine years older than Omar and grew up in Miami.

Who is Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper played for Alabama from 2014 to 2016. The famous WR was the best in Tuscaloosa in those years. He broke a lot of records during his time here, starting with a touchdown haul of 11 as a freshman. As a senior, he broke the single-game record for most receiving yards with 224, which he repeated one more time in the same season. He also broke the single-season record in the SEC with 113 catches. Amari Cooper finished his collegiate career with 228 catches for 3,463 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was selected as the 4 pick in the first round of the draft by the Raiders.

Cooper made an impact as a rookie, racking up 1,070 yards. The WR also played for Dallas, Cleveland, and Buffalo in his 10-season-long career. Amari Cooper retired in 2025 after a 5-year career as a 5-time Pro Bowl honoree.

Who are Amari Cooper’s Parents?

Amari Cooper Jr.’s parents are Terrance Cooper and Michelle Green. His mother raised him as a single parent, along with his four siblings. She sacrificed a lot to raise her children, working multiple jobs. She was able to own her first vehicle in 2017, which Amari Cooper had gifted to her along with a house. Not much is known about Cooper’s family, as the rest of the members maintain very private lives.

Although not related, Omar Cooper Jr. can pursue a career in the NFL that mirrors Amari’s. He’s taken some time to create a name in college football, but he can now make a strong statement with his game. NFL franchises will be on the lookout for his performance in the National Championship game, which might be Omar’s last ever appearance in college football.