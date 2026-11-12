“Are You a Coach or Troll?”: Lane Kiffin’s Recent LSU Decisions Blow Out of Proportion

Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge with Hollywood star power, yet LSU outgained Alabama by nearly 200 yards on November 7 and still walked off the field with a 31-13 loss. That gap between pregame hype and fourth-down failures has turned the Tigers’ 6-3 start into a loud debate over whether their first-year coach is building a winner or just putting on a show.

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It also brought renewed attention to the way he has presented the program, with one prominent analyst questioning whether the celebrity atmosphere has started to overshadow the football.

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“I got nothing against Lane Kiffin, but let’s be honest. When you’re showing up with the celebs, it’s like, bro, are you a coach or a troll?” Speaking on his show, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd did not hold back when discussing Lane Kiffin’s public image.

Cowherd went on to compare Kiffin’s approach to the celebrity attention surrounding Pete Carroll’s USC teams in the early 2000s.

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“He’s trying to create the celebrity nature of the early 2000s USC Pete Carroll team. Because that was a show,” he added.

Kiffin’s arrival in Baton Rouge has certainly attracted attention beyond the football field. Before LSU’s game against Alabama, he was accompanied during the Tiger Walk by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and former LSU basketball player Angel Reese. Actor Kevin Costner was also there and greeted the coach. Those appearances reflected the excitement surrounding Kiffin, who became one of the most talked-about hires in college football after leaving Ole Miss.

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LSU backed that excitement with a major financial commitment. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million contract, and the Tigers reportedly built a roster valued at nearly $50 million, according to 247Sports. The investment raised expectations, with supporters hoping he could turn LSU into a national championship contender.

However, the Alabama game exposed some of the problems the team still needs to address. LSU led 13-10 in the third quarter but allowed the Crimson Tide to score 21 unanswered points. The Tigers finished with 457 total yards against Alabama’s 285 and recorded 27 first downs to the opponent’s 13, but they could not turn those numbers into enough points. They also committed two turnovers and failed to convert on four fourth-down attempts.

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ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum also delivered a sharp assessment after the defeat. During his weekly appearance on The Matt Barrie Show, he questioned Kiffin’s ability to make the right decisions when the game was on the line.

“I have said to you and others that I thought Kiffin would get it turned around at some point and win a national championship,” Finebaum said.

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The criticism carries additional weight because Kiffin has yet to beat Alabama. He is now 0-6 against the Crimson Tide, a team he previously worked for as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban. LSU’s latest loss also left the Tigers without a win against a College Football Playoff-ranked opponent at that point in the season.

The reaction did not stop with Kiffin’s game-day decisions. On Monday, a lengthy message addressed to players and employees appeared on screens throughout LSU’s football facility. It encouraged everyone in the program to accept the criticism that comes with representing the Tigers and concentrate on their response.

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However, USA TODAY Sports columnist Matt Hayes questioned whether the focus on outside criticism addressed the bigger issue. Hayes argued that Kiffin had helped create the attention surrounding LSU and should recognize the expectations that came with it.

“Everybody wanted in your big tent circus at LSU because there’s nothing bigger in the state. Not even politics. You knew this, and fueled their passion with your circus,” Hayes wrote.

In Louisiana, LSU football is not just weekend entertainment. It is a way of life built on tough, physical play and championship trophies. Fans in Baton Rouge love a good party outside the stadium, but inside Tiger Stadium, they care only about hard-nosed wins. When the Tigers lose at home, the flash that once excited the fan base quickly feels like a distraction.

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LSU has also lost to Ole Miss and Kentucky this season, adding to the pressure on Kiffin. Still, the defeat does not mean he is immediately facing questions about his job security. The university has made a substantial investment in him, and the program is expected to give its new coach time to build.

No. 8-ranked Texas is scheduled to visit Tiger Stadium on November 14, giving the Tigers another opportunity to respond against a ranked opponent. They also have a matchup with Tennessee remaining on their schedule.

With LSU still chasing the results expected after such a high-profile hire, the team’s performances in the coming weeks will be central to whether that attention shifts back to football.