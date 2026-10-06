“Are You Kidding Me?”: Jason Whitlock Rips Deion Sanders’ “Dumbest” Approach Over Colorado QB Mess

Colorado’s latest loss gave Jason Whitlock plenty to criticize, but the longtime commentator was less concerned with the final score than with how Deion Sanders handled the aftermath. The Buffaloes fell 29-7 to Texas Tech, dropping to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 play, with their offense managing just seven points. For Whitlock, however, the bigger issue was Sanders appearing to put too much of the blame on first-time starting quarterback Isaac Wilson.

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“They’re averaging 10.25 points per game,” Jason Whitlock said on his October 5 podcast. “Colorado is an embarrassment offensively and Deion Sanders goes into the postgame press conference and puts the blame all on one kid, Isaac Wilson, their new first-time starting QB.”

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Wilson’s performance certainly gave Sanders something to address. The Utah transfer threw for 290 yards and a touchdown, but he also had three interceptions. Still, Colorado’s problems went well beyond its quarterback.

The Buffaloes scored their only touchdown on the opening possession and then failed to find the end zone again. Four turnovers, two missed field goals, a failed fake punt and several costly penalties turned what was initially a competitive game into a 22-point loss.

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That is where Whitlock believes Sanders’ approach becomes difficult to defend.

“Every time he got asked, y’all know what it is. He kept asking the media to say it was the quarterbacks. That’s our only problem,” Whitlock said. “And I’m sitting there like, Deion, did you watch the game?”

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“This was some of the dumbest coaching I’ve ever seen in my life. And I’m like, are you kidding me?”

The quarterback is only one part of Colorado’s offensive problem

There is a fair argument that Sanders had reasons to demand more from the quarterback position. Julian Lewis, the highly touted freshman who began the season as Colorado’s starter, struggled enough to lose the job. Wilson then came off the bench in the previous game, provided a spark and earned the start against Texas Tech.

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But that decision ultimately came from Sanders and his coaching staff.

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Wilson was their choice. The offensive structure around him was their choice, too. And after halftime against Texas Tech, Colorado’s offense struggled as a whole.

Wilson acknowledged afterward that he was trying to do more than he needed to.

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“We were rolling. We just need to get in,” he said. “I need to stop being more than I am.”

The running game did little to help him. Colorado finished with 78 rushing yards on 32 attempts, averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. Wilson led the team with 42 rushing yards, while no Colorado running back reached 20 yards. Texas Tech, meanwhile, ran for 181 yards.

That has been part of the larger problem for Colorado through five games. Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense was supposed to give the Buffaloes an identity, but they have scored only 93 points this season, averaging 18.6 per game.

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They have managed 14 points or fewer in both of their Big 12 games, while averaging 140.8 rushing yards per game at just 3.7 yards per attempt. Sanders did not try to hide that after the loss.

“We’ve been horrible. Don’t sugarcoat it,” he said. “We gotta score. End of story. We’ve got one glaring problem. You guys know darn well what it is.”

Later that season, after Colorado’s offensive line gave up seven sacks against UCLA, Sanders was even more direct.

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“You go get new linemen,” he said.

A year later, after Nebraska sacked Shedeur Sanders six times, protection was again a major talking point.

“Protections were a problem,” Sanders said.

There is also a clear example of Sanders taking responsibility himself. Following Colorado’s 52-17 loss to Arizona in 2025, he specifically told reporters not to blame his players or coordinators.

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“Don’t attack the coordinators. Don’t attack the players. Come at me,” Sanders said. “It’s on me.”

Colorado had committed 14 penalties and turned the ball over five times in that game.

So Sanders has not always handled losses by pointing at his players. At different points during his Colorado tenure, he has criticized position groups, coordinators and himself depending on what he believed went wrong.

That history gives Whitlock’s criticism some context, but it also makes the current quarterback situation harder to separate from the team’s broader offensive problems.

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Wilson may have to play better. Three interceptions in his first start certainly did not help Colorado’s chances. But with the Buffaloes struggling to run the ball, committing turnovers, and failing to consistently move the offense, the quarterback cannot be the only answer Sanders and his staff look for.