Arkansas Suffers First Big Consequence of Ryan Silverfield Move

Arkansas genuinely believed that after Sam Pittman’s brutal 2–3 start, Ryan Silverfield was the guy they needed. However, just three days after the 45-year-old signed with the Razorbacks, the recruiting momentum at Fayetteville took a massive hit. And guess what? The blame falls directly on the new coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Big 2026 Razorback commit Ari Slocum, the 6-3, 325-pound Louisiana beast from Union Parish, bolted after chatting with new HC Ryan Silverfield.

“Unfortunately, after talking with @RSilverfield. I’m de-committing from the Hogs,” Slocum wrote on X. “Arkansas has shown me love from day one, and I’ll forever be grateful for every coach and supporter who believed in my journey. God redirects you so He can lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a major concern for the program, especially for Ryan Silverfield, who came in to turn things around, not make them worse. Slocum first pledged to the Hogs back in January under Sam Pittman. The big man’s recruiting pull and DL coach Deke Adams’ vision for his versatile frame drew him in. He was sneaky athletic with soft hands, which made his stat line absolutely gold. Slocum caught five catches for 108 yards and a TD last season. He bolted on Sept. 30 after Pittman got canned following a 2–3 start, joining a wave of six decommitments that dropped Arkansas’ class to 18.

However, the kid recommitted during the post-interim mess. Silverfield’s 50–25 record at Memphis and four bowl wins impressed him. But it seems like that glow faded fast. Tuesday’s chat exposed mismatched visions, maybe scheme fit or staff uncertainty, reopening doors to Missouri, Purdue, and Houston offers. But how can this happen when Silverfield had a strong reputation on the recruiting front? Memphis regularly finished inside the top four in AAC recruiting during Silverfield’s five full cycles. Their 2025 class even ranked No. 1 among all Group of Five programs, according to the 247Sports Composite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silverfield also pulled in some big-time talent, including four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr., one of the highest-rated signees the program has ever landed. Now, with early signing looming Dec. 3, Silverfield’s inheriting 13 shaky pledges while chasing in-state flips such as Danny Beale.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Silverfield still got his recruiting charm!

Ryan Silverfield might be having his own issues with Ari Slocum, but that didn’t slow him down in doing what he does best. He wasted no time at Fayetteville and snagged four-star DT Danny Beale. The state’s No. 1 stud from Cherry Valley landed in less than 48 hours after Silverfield’s coaching transition. Beale is ESPN’s No. 108 overall and No. 7 DT in the 2026 class. He flipped his pledge Monday via social media, becoming Arkansas’ lone top-300 commit amid the post-Pittman bloodbath.

Sure, Silverfield inherits a shaky 13-commit list with decommitments flying. But Beale ditched Oklahoma State on Oct. 15 amid Cowboy drama, picked Hogs over late heat from Missouri and Ole Miss. Why? The same old Silverfield’s Memphis record. Three-star LB Jakore Smith was yanked from Oklahoma on Nov. 24 and pledged next; four-star RB Terry Hodges flipped from Missouri right after.

So, Silverfield wasn’t that late in flipping the script on Arkansas’ class that was down nine commits following post-Pittman chaos. Beale’s versatility (run-stuffing beast with quicks) fits Silverfield’s gritty Memphis D-line blueprint, where he built top-25 scoring defenses yearly.​ However, DE Jordan Carter (No. 57) and DT Dylan Berymon (No. 206) still loom free. But locking Arkansas’ crown jewel signals Silverfield’s ready to own the state’s pipeline.