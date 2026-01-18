Josh Heupel Forced Into Desperate Move After Tennessee LB’s Unexpected Career Decision

The transfer portal currently seems more tempting than the NFL Draft. That’s why Arion Carter’s decision to withdraw from the 2026 draft and enter the portal for his final year has put Josh Heupel and his staff on edge. After three seasons with the Vols, Carter has been a key force in the front seven, and Heupel is doing everything possible to keep him in Knoxville.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Josh Heupel and the Vols aren’t backing off. Heupel has already had several conversations with Arion Carter and even spoke with his parents on Saturday, all in an effort to convince him to rethink the move and come back to Knoxville.

The urgency makes total sense. Even while dealing with a nagging foot injury most of the season, Carter still led the entire SEC in tackles per game. In just 10 games (nine starts), he piled up a team-high 76 tackles, showing elite instincts and quick reactions despite not being 100 percent. And it wasn’t just clean-up work. He added 6 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

That kind of contribution earned him All-SEC Second Team honors and a semifinalist nod for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Carter had declared for the pros back in December 2025, with most projections pegging him as a Day 2 or Day 3 pick. One grade even had him as the 48th-best underclassman, slotted for Round 4.

Scouts raved about him as a “rock against the run,” but the big knock was health. That’s a big reason he chose to return. He wants a clean, healthy season to boost his stock. Now that he’s back on the market, Heupel wants him desperately, and for good reason. Tennessee’s defense took a major beating in 2025, finishing 99th nationally and allowing over 400 yards per game. If the Vols lose Carter heading into 2026, they’d be losing the leading tackler from both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Beyond the numbers, Carter was a leader. He represented Tennessee on the SEC Football Leadership Council, so his absence would hit the locker room, too. The Vols do have options at linebacker: Jeremiah Telander, Edwin Spillman, and transfer Amare Campbell. But losing Carter means leaning harder on younger or less-proven guys, which is always a gamble.

From Carter’s point of view, coming back could make a lot of sense. Tennessee’s defense is now under a proven defensive mind in Jim Knowles, which would give him the chance to learn new schemes and show off a more complete skill set.

A whole new setup for Arion Carter to return

Tennessee made a big move by bringing in Jim Knowles from Penn State as its new defensive coordinator. They handed him a three-year deal worth about $2.2 million per year. Josh Heupel didn’t hide his excitement either, calling Knowles his “top priority from the start” of the search. Knowles is expected to roll out his trademark 4-2-5 defense. It’s the same system Penn State struggled to fully master.

While it flashed early, the unit eventually deteriorated. It gave up 326.8 yards per game and 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game by season’s end. The scheme is demanding, but if it’s executed properly, it can be lethal. Safeties play a huge role in Knowles’ defense, which explains the hire of Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Poindexter has a strong reputation for nurturing defensive backs, and his presence should help prepare the back end. Knowles’ next big focus is evaluating returning talent and aggressively attacking the portal. And especially at key spots like safety and the defensive line. Tennessee has already added a few pieces. They hosted DJ Burks and went after Ohio State corner Aaron Scott Jr., though he ultimately chose Oregon. As for Arion Carter, Knowles had a clear vision.

He saw Carter as the “Will” linebacker. Carter’s range, athleticism, ability to play all three downs, stop the run, and cover backs would have made him a major weapon in this system. That’s exactly why keeping him in Knoxville matters so much.