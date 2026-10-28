Arizona Head Coach Spends $2,000 on Alcohol for Fanbase After Iowa State Win

Brent Brennan spent just five minutes at a local bar after Arizona’s win over Iowa State, but the Wildcats head coach walked out with a bill that was anything but small. And this wasn’t some reckless postgame celebration. Brennan had a bigger reason for opening his wallet.

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According to an October 27 post by On3, Brennan stopped at Dirtbag’s and bought fans approximately 300 tequila shots worth $2,000.

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“Arizona head coach Brent Brennan bought around 300 tequila shots (roughly $2,000) for fans at a local bar following the Wildcats’ win over Iowa State,” On3 posted on X.

The celebration followed Arizona’s dominant 39-3 Homecoming victory over Iowa State on October 24 at Casino Del Sol Stadium. The win improved the Wildcats to 6-1, and with alumni back in Tucson, Brennan made a quick detour to the popular bar near campus on his way home.

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For Brennan, showing up for supporters has been a priority throughout his coaching career.

“For me, I’ve said it since I got here and it’s been a thing for me the whole time I’ve been a head coach, I think it’s important that if you want people to show up for you, you gotta show up for them,” Brennan said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

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And despite the hefty tab, he considered the visit worthwhile.

“I was in there for five minutes. It was an expensive five minutes, but it was a good five minutes,” Brennan said. “Just wanted to invest in our fans and let them know how much we appreciate them as a football team.”

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But Brennan’s appreciation for Arizona supporters went beyond buying drinks. According to the Arizona Daily Star, he also purchased and donated 1,000 tickets to local nonprofit groups and youth football organizations for the Homecoming matchup.

The recipients included children associated with the Boys & Girls Club, Ronald McDonald House, and local football leagues. Brennan wanted to make the game accessible to more young fans, particularly those who might not otherwise get the opportunity to attend.

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“So, as you know, we just want to make it available to as many people as we can,” Brennan said. “And I thought this was a really easy way to engage some really some groups that are important to me, but also give some people a chance to see this football team play.”

Brennan’s efforts to engage the community have coincided with Arizona’s success on the field. The Wildcats climbed to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 following their blowout victory, setting up a crucial October 31 showdown with No. 13 Texas Tech. But beyond the celebrations and national rankings, Brennan also addressed the players and recruiting decisions shaping his program.

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Brent Brennan Highlights Arizona’s Team Culture and Recruiting Plans

Freshman tight end Henry Gabalis gave Brennan another reason to celebrate against Iowa State, catching his first touchdown pass and throwing for a two-point conversion.

“Did you see the response from the sideline when Henry made that catch? I think that just speaks to how everybody on the team feels about him,” Brennan said. “When we were recruiting him, we loved his physicality, we loved his athleticism.”

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The sideline reaction reflected Gabalis’ standing among his teammates, while his performance highlighted the contributions Arizona is getting from its younger players.

Brennan also discussed recruiting in Texas, explaining how Arizona’s move to the Big 12 has made it easier to pursue prospects in the state. Geographic proximity and the conference’s Texas presence have strengthened the Wildcats’ recruiting opportunities.

“I think it obviously changed with us becoming part of this conference because I think it makes it a little bit easier,” Brennan said.

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That conference connection will be on display Saturday when Arizona travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech.

Both teams enter the matchup at 6-1, with Arizona riding a five-game winning streak this season as it prepares to face the No. 13 Red Raiders.