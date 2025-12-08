brand-logo
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Makes Major Career Announcement on Monday

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:12 AM EST

Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Makes Major Career Announcement on Monday
BySoham Ghosh

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:12 AM EST

Sam Leavitt delivered two electric seasons with the Sun Devils, quickly becoming one of their brightest stars. But a foot injury that required surgery cut his 2025 campaign short. That’s when the first transfer whispers started. His family pushed back on the rumors, but the writing felt like it was already on the wall. Even the coaching staff knew they had to be ready for anything.

Things almost became clear on December 7th when Leavitt became the only team captain not present at the Arizona State awards banquet. During the program, Dillingham paused when it came time to introduce Leavitt, instead telling the audience that the program “wished him well, whatever comes next.” Now we have a confirmation.

On December 8, Anthony Totri broke the news that Leavitt wants to enter the transfer portal.

