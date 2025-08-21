Arkansas’ Depth Concern Forces Sam Pittman to Make Unthinkable Decision for 2025 Season

Arkansas’ O-line is slowly taking shape after 13 fall camp practices. And the hope? Enough talent and depth to finally take a step forward. Well, on the left side, guard Fernando Carmona, tackle Corey Robinson II, and center Caden Kitler have locked in as the early trio. Interestingly, they’ve held that spot through 2 scrimmages. But the right side, though, is still a battle. Kobe Branham is pushing his way into the mix, while E’Marion Harris continues to split reps at right tackle with Shaq McRoy. So, the concern isn’t effort; it’s depth. And that’s the Razorbacks’ biggest question mark up front. But now, head coach Sam Pittman faces an unthinkable decision in the aftermath.

On Wednesday, Arkansas dropped a surprise. Jacob Davis reported that Pittman used his first radio show of the season to announce a major move. Offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock is crossing over to the other side of the trenches. Last season, he played in 12 games with nine starts at right tackle. But this year, he’s lining up at defensive tackle. Even Blackstock spent spring and fall camp bouncing between guard and tackle on the O-line, but with depth concerns on the interior of the defensive front, Pittman made the switch. However, Blackstock wasn’t just another body on the O-line.

He was in the middle of a three-way battle on the right side, competing with redshirt freshman guard Branham, versatile junior Harris, and redshirt freshman tackle McRoy. But then came the twist. His move to the defensive line followed an injury to Abilene Christian transfer David Oke, who is expected to miss the Aug. 30 opener against Alabama A&M. And that left Arkansas thin up front.

The projected two-deep now leans on redshirt senior Cam Ball, redshirt sophomore Ian Geffrard, and senior Danny Saili. Now, Blackstock’s switch helps fill the gap, adding veteran depth alongside freshmen Reginald Vaughn and Kevin Oatis. But after the second preseason scrimmage, Pittman didn’t sugarcoat it. “Hell yeah,” he said when asked if the unit was thin. So, the Razorbacks needed answers fast. And by Monday, they had one. Honestly, moving Keyshawn Blackstock across the ball wasn’t just a gamble; it was the solution. All things considered, Pittman’s take held strong.

“We moved Keyshawn Blackstock over there,” said Pittman on Wednesday. “I think we’re real solid, two-deep there. Certainly that group can run, and they’re big and we’re doing some things to give them a better chance of making plays there. So, I really like that group.” However, Blackstock’s path has been a winding one. He starred at Newton High School in Covington, Ga., then became a first-team JUCO All-American in 2022. And after one season at Michigan State, he transferred to Arkansas in November 2023. Now, he’s being asked to make an impact in the trenches on the other side of the ball. While the switch eased the depth concern, Pittman pointed to two names driving the O-line’s growth.

Sam Pittman credits the improvement

Coach Pittman, once an offensive line guru himself, isn’t shy about who deserves credit for the unit’s rise. And he pointed straight to OL coach Eric Mateos and OC Bobby Petrino. “The thing that stands out is how hard they’re working every day,” Pittman said. “We went out in the portal, we recruited, and we developed. That’s the job, and I think you’re starting to see it pay off.” And the hope?

This rebuilt offensive line can finally be the backbone of an attack that struggled mightily a year ago. Pittman knows the SEC won’t cut them any slack. “It’s a league that tests you every week,” he admitted. “But we’re not backing down from anybody.” Now, optimism is creeping back into Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks’ line looks deeper, stronger, and more experienced than it has in years. Whether it translates to wins is still the question. But one thing feels certain: for the first time in a long time, Arkansas believes the men up front can carry the load. And Arkansas kicks off its season on Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium, with the SEC Network carrying the 3:15 p.m. kickoff.