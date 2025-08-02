Arkansas Draws 3rd Easiest SEC Schedule But One Crucial Matchup Could Decide Sam Pittman’s Fate

Sam Pittman might like what he sees in his defensive backfield this fall, but the numbers don’t lie. For the second time under his watch, Arkansas’ secondary ranked among the nation’s worst, giving up 247 YPG and finishing No. 111 in pass defense. With past struggles still looming, DB coaches Marcus Woodson and Nick Perry went all-in on a rebuild, adding seven transfers and two freshmen to inject much-needed speed and toughness against high-powered passing attacks like LSU, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. And when Sam Pittman addressed the media Thursday, he made it clear the battle in the secondary will be one to watch.

“Corner, I think we’re pretty talented,” said Pittman. “We’re big and we’re talented. We can run. Corner has a lot of depth there, so that would be one of those positions [fans can keep an eye on].” But don’t forget, the schedule plays a big role here. So is it truly favorable enough this season for Pittman’s secondary to shine?

On the August 1st episode of CBS Sports’ CFB Show, Amanda Guerra and Brandon Marcello broke down the “Easiest Path to the SEC Title,” with Guerra surprisingly slotting Arkansas third. The Razorbacks face a brutal road slate against LSU, Texas, and Vols, putting Sam Pittman’s future in question. But can a bowl game save his job again? Marcello didn’t sugarcoat it, saying, “It’s difficult. Last year, getting to a bowl game saved his job. Getting to a bowl game, will it keep them happy? They want to win more games at any SEC program. But my goodness, looking at the schedule, where are the wins?” So, who do they have to face?

Well, Marcello pointed out that Arkansas’ road won’t be easy. They’ll see Notre Dame early—a national runner-up and a more talented team, even with the game set in Fayetteville. Then there’s the historic first-ever clash with Arkansas State. For decades, the Razorbacks avoided their in-state rival, not wanting another fan base to rise in a state with just two million people. Now, that long-standing barrier is gone, adding even more intrigue and pressure—to Arkansas’ 2025 schedule. But could this game change Pittman’s fate?

Here, Marcello didn’t mince words about the Arkansas State showdown, calling it a potential turning point for Sam Pittman’s future. The historic in-state matchup won’t even be in Fayetteville; it’s set for Little Rock with split tickets, adding extra tension. “If he loses that game early in the season, they might be making a change during the year instead of waiting to the end,” warned Marcello. So, one slip-up in this landmine-filled schedule, and Pittman’s seat could get scorching hot. Given that, Sam Pittman steps into fall camp surrounded by uncertainty and unanswered questions.

Sam Pittman’s outlook on fall camp

Summer heat is back, and so is the fire under Sam Pittman’s seat. Arkansas kicks off fall camp Friday, with one big question lingering: is Pittman’s glass half full or just a mirage? Well, after a rollercoaster run—two 7-6 seasons, one 9-4 high point, and a 4-8 low—his 30-31 career mark isn’t hitting Yurachek’s championship standard. So, this summer, the pressure feels hotter than ever in Fayetteville. Although supporters of Sam Pittman remind everyone he’s done far better than Chad Morris, who left Arkansas winless in SEC play.

But fans dreaming of Yurachek’s championship vision still measure the program against the glory days of Bobby Petrino and Houston Nutt. At 63, fresh off hip surgery, Pittman faced SEC Media Days staring down the nation’s toughest schedule with a team full of questions. So, that early promise of his coaching tenure now feels distant, leaving Razorback Nation hungry and restless—for a return to SEC relevance.

Although reporters stayed late to press Sam Pittman, but his answers left Razorback Nation uneasy. Because he pointed to the success of other Arkansas programs, baseball in the College World Series, basketball surging in March, softball ranked No. 1, track breaking records, and even a national title in golf. Yet Liberty Bowl wins feel hollow in a playoff era, and Pittman’s tense demeanor hinted at the pressure.