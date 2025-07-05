Arkansas Faces Tough Taylen Green Question as Sam Pittman Replacement Tipped

The pressure is back on in Fayetteville. With millions on the line and the SEC as unforgiving as ever, Sam Pittman enters a pivotal year. Athlon Sports placed him back on the hot seat, despite a 7–6 campaign that calmed the storm in 2023. “If Arkansas doesn’t exceed last season’s win total of seven, doubts will grow,” wrote Steven Lassan. So, Pittman isn’t in crisis mode yet—but he’s walking a tightrope. Regression could flip the heat up fast.

However, Arkansas QB Taylen Green is locked in for a big 2025. After leading Arkansas to a Liberty Bowl win, the dual-threat QB is looking to take the next step. At the Manning Passing Academy, Green shared how he’s building chemistry off the field — pool parties, video games, and team dinners. “It helps us understand and know each other more,” he said. But the grind doesn’t stop there. “I’m throwing with these guys five or six times each week… that’s what I love.” So, the Razorbacks’ offense is clicking early — and Green is the engine behind it.

Now, Arkansas finds itself at a crossroads — not just with Sam Pittman’s future, but with the fate of its star quarterback. On the July 4 episode of 365 Sports, Craig Smoak, David Smoak, and Paul Catalina dove into the Razorbacks’ situation. Catalina didn’t hold back on what was at stake, and said, “I love Taylen Green, their quarterback. He’s got, like, ridiculously untapped potential. But if Sam Pittman’s getting fired, there’s going to be two things that they have to do. They have to get a head coach in there that will excite the Arkansas fans, and they have to get a head coach that will help convince Taylen Green to stay. Yeah. Because he’s likely, I think, going to have a good year in spite of what their record is numbers-wise. He’s super athletic, but that’s what they’re going to have to do.”

So, Arkansas may be fighting for more than wins — they’re fighting to keep their most electric player on the roster. But while Taylen Green’s future hangs in the balance, so does the question of who might replace Sam Pittman. During the discussion, Paul Catalina tossed out a name that immediately clicked — Jeff Traylor. David Smoak quickly echoed the thought. Traylor, who once served on Chad Morris’ Arkansas staff, knows the lay of the land — especially the recruiting goldmine of East Texas. “Where do you get your best players at from Arkansas? Texas. Particularly East Texas,” noted Catalina. So, with strong ties to the region and a proven track record, Traylor could be the spark Razorback fans are waiting for.

And why not? Arkansas’ 2025 schedule is a gauntlet. The Razorbacks open with Arkansas State and Alabama A&M, but things ramp up fast with road trips to Ole Miss, Memphis, and a massive home clash vs. Notre Dame. The SEC slate is unforgiving — trips to Tennessee, Texas, and LSU, plus home battles with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Add in a season finale vs. Missouri, and it’s clear: Arkansas faces one of the toughest roads in CFB.

Here, David Smoak didn’t shy away from calling out a sneaky challenge on Arkansas’ schedule. “By the way, Memphis is a trap game,” he said. Adding, “It’s—I think it’s more than that, but it is because they’re coming off an SEC game with Ole Miss.” Then came a bit of humor, reading a fan comment aloud: “Pittman will be on Sark’s staff before the end of the year. This is the… ‘probably’—or a Walmart greeter.” Although the room laughed, the pressure on Pittman is no joke. Now, with landmines like Memphis and rumors swirling, every game could shape his future.

Then Catalina didn’t hold back when talking about Sam Pittman’s future. “He does have a good Walmart greeter vibe to him there,” joked Catalina. “And look, it’s Arkansas. He can be at the main Walmart.” While the comment drew laughs, the truth behind it stings — Pittman’s seat is heating up fast. Still, Catalina gave credit where it’s due, calling Pittman “one of the best offensive line developers in the country.” But with a brutal schedule ahead and momentum slipping, Catalina admitted, “It seems kind of insurmountable for where they are.”

Right now, with Sam Pittman’s future hanging by a thread, the Arkansas head coach remains hopeful for a turnaround.

Sam Pittman’s goal

Taylen Green turned heads last season, throwing for 3,154 yards and 15 TDs while adding 602 rushing yards on the ground. A true dual-threat. But while Green is trending up, Arkansas is battling serious roster turnover. The Razorbacks lost 39 players to the transfer portal, including key offensive linemen Josh Braun and Addison Nichols. In response, they added transfer linemen Corey Robinson II and Caden Kitler. Still, it’s a wait-and-see game. Whether the new faces can hold the line remains one of Arkansas’ biggest questions heading into 2025.

And to make things even tougher, Arkansas faces one of the nastiest schedules in the country this fall — with heavyweights like Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas all on deck. But Sam Pittman isn’t backing down. At 63 and fresh off hip surgery, the veteran HC is reenergized and ready for the grind. In a chat with On3’s Pete Nakos, Pittman shared his excitement for the upcoming season, showing he’s still all in, even with the pressure mounting in Fayetteville.

Yes, despite the pressure and offseason buzz, Sam Pittman is staying locked in. The Arkansas head coach is embracing the challenge — and feeling better than ever. “I’ve been out walking two miles a day now, and I feel great,” Pittman told On3. Adding, “I love my job and this team. Everybody in this business is going through the same thing with portal rosters. It just seems to get magnified at times in our state. My goal is to coach, at least through what my contract is.” So, Pittman’s mindset? Head down, full steam ahead. Now, let’s see if Pittman’s strategy works or not.