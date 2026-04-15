Arkansas Football Dismiss Wide Receiver Following His Arrest in Farmington

Former Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman wasn’t shy about recruiting players with legal troubles, a gamble that has now backfired on the program. Tre Williams, for instance, came from Missouri in 2021 and totaled 28 tackles and 6 sacks in the subsequent season. Watching Tre’s success, Pittman brought another player from FSU last year, even though the player was dismissed from the ACC program after an arrest. This time, though, the former FSU WR has landed himself in legal trouble again, leading to his dismissal.

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According to reports, Arkansas’ wide receiver, Jalen Brown, was arrested in Farmington on April 10. The report details that Brown had allegedly lied to the police about a violent incident at his home on March 24. On the day, two women allegedly “jumped” on an unnamed woman while she was dog-sitting and house-sitting at Jalen’s house.

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Brown had told the police that he hadn’t given the woman permission to be in his home and that she was trespassing. However, the victim later provided screenshots to the police, which showed that Jalen had indeed allowed her to be in the home in his absence. The screenshots of the message between her and Brown show Brown saying “the door is open” and “I’ll pay you for watching my dog, but this is our last conversation.”

Later, Brown had also allegedly sent a message to the victim, ordering her to “withdraw the police report.” After the victim provided the screenshots and the police verified them, the authorities reached Brown’s home to arrest him. He was charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of another person and was booked into the Washington County Jail. He was released later on a $560 bond.

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Brown had been a prominent player for the Razorbacks in the 2025 season, initially. He started 5 games last year, accumulating 167 yards, before suffering a season-ending injury. Coming back in the 2026 season, Jalen didn’t have a prominent role for the team and was largely practicing with second or third team offenses in this year’s spring practices. Now, after his arrest, the spotlight is again on his past legal trouble and the talent he possessed coming out of high school.

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Jalen Brown came with immense potential at Arkansas

During his recruitment, Brown wasn’t a depth player as he became at Arkansas. Instead, he was the 10th-ranked WR in the class and had a 4-star tag, making ESPN’s top-300 list. Right from his route-running tree to athletic track record, everything offered immense upside. Coming to FSU, even head coach Mike Norvell praised his intensity in practice and commended his athleticism. But when his legal troubles surfaced, FSU dismissed him from the program.

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FSU’s Police Department arrested Jalen on third-degree felony charges for possession of a controlled substance. Despite that, former head coach Sam Pittman trusted him. But now, after his second arrest, he probably left first -year head coach Ryan Silverfield no choice but to remove him from the roster. Looking back now, Brown has some standout moments, but his legal setbacks will now overshadow his short-lived career.

For instance, playing in his first game for Arkansas, against Alabama, Brown had three catches for 44 yards along with a touchdown. That was his career’s first receiving touchdown from a five-yard strike from QB Taylen Green, and this time it looked like Jalen would finally have his breakthrough in 2025. He did notch 30 yards in the following game against Arkansas State and had 40 receiving yards against Ole Miss.

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However, a leg injury against Notre Dame cut short his career on September 27. Although the 2025 season could have been his next big season, his troubles with the law have effectively ended that avenue entirely. Entering the transfer portal is an option when it opens, but will programs now be willing to gamble on him?