Arkansas HC Hire Clearer Than Ever as Razorbacks Finalize Ed Orgeron Decision

After Arkansas fell 2-3, AD Hunter Yurachek fired Sam Pittman. Since then, the program has been on the lookout for another head coach. Recently, speculations shot up that Arkansas might be considering LSU architect Ed Orgeron as a potential head coach candidate. However, that might not be true.

According to a report by Pete Nakos, Oregon had been in communication with the Razorbacks for the vacant head coach seat. However, according to the latest intel, that might be baseless rumors. “Arkansas has zero interest in Ed Orgeron as HC,” shares HawgSports’ Trey biddy. “Not sure where that started and why I keep getting asked about it,” he added.

According to him, the Razorbacks did not contact Orgeron, adding that the administration was, though, in contact with former Penn State head coach James Franklin, who was fired after three back-to-back losses. “UA did have early contact with James Franklin, and he reached out to ppl about inner workings at Arkansas, but he also will not be the Arkansas head coach.” With the latest development, two candidates appear to have been ruled out from the Arkansas head coach carousel.

Last week, reports surfaced that former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Razorbacks are in communication, adding another face on the carousel. “There is interest from other schools, so if there is a real interest from Arkansas, they might want to move quick,” the source told HogsSI.com.

Back in September, the AD had laid out crystal clear expectations for his search. “You have to have someone, first and foremost, that’s a proven winner,” Yurachek said at Monday’s press conference. “And proven that they can build a program.” The ability to win, while inculcating a flourishing locker room culture, made it his top criteria. “Someone that can come in and establish what your culture is going to be as a football program on both sides of the ball and special teams,” he added.

Presently, it seems the AD has already locked in numerous candidates on the list and is looking for the perfect fit.

Is Arkansas leaning towards a defensive-minded HC?

Hunter Yurachek’s clear-cut guidelines for their head coach search have dialed down to another stage. As reported by Trey Biddy, the AD has identified eight suitable candidates and is specifically seeking a defensive-minded head coach. The reason for that boils down to aligning a defensive mind with a great offensive coordinator. “HY is telling people they have a final list of 8 and is leaning to a defensive-minded HC and pairing him with a great OC. A formula that has worked several places<‘ Biddy wrote.

Before Sam Pittman was fired, Bobby Petrino was the offensive coordinator. After stepping up into the shoes of the interim head coach, running backs coach Kolby Smith has taken over the role of OC. Although the playcalling duties remain under Petrino.

However, it is worth noting that this is the narrative AD Hunter might want to establish. It does not mean that is the exact route Fayetteville is heading towards. “That is what he is telling people. Doesn’t necessarily mean that is what is happening,” Biddy added.

The AD had stated that the university has “everything they need to attract the best head coach for the program.” As of now, no official communication has been released regarding the development in that matter.