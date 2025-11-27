Arkansas HC Job Search Almost Comes to an End as $15M Coach’s Plans Made Public

Essentials Inside The Story Arkanas aims high for Alex Golesh

Alex Golesh's impressive coaching record

Potential head coaches for Arkansas

Arkansas appears to be closing in on its next head coach after Sam Pittman, as USF’s Alex Golesh might come in. The rumor mill has stated that he has agreed to take over at Arkansas. That’s when the twist happens. Rob Higgins, USF’s CEO of Athletics, jumped on social media Wednesday with a curveball, giving it a new direction.

“Coach Golesh has been presented with outside opportunities that he has been transparent about with us. We are respectful and supportive of Coach and his family in their decision-making process, wrote Higgins on his X post.

Bulls Nation, rest assured, we are ultra-prepared for every scenario that could unfold in the coming hours/days. Our commitment and investment have never been higher, and we’re also laser-focused on being great stewards of our resources. Most importantly, the future of USF Football has never been more bright! Go Bulls!🤘🏻”

While Golesh’s name has surfaced for several jobs, Trey Schaap of 103.7 The Buzz reported that the USF HC has accepted the vacant HC role at Arkansas. Golesh had signed a $15.3 million contract in 2022 to extend his stay with the Bulls. So, joining Arkansas looks bleak. Additionally, a recent update has completely reversed the situation.

“USF’s Alex Golesh has not accepted any offers to leave as of now. Will that change?” wrote On3Sports’ Brett McMurphy.

To make Golesh’s plans clear, CFB reporter Kevin O’Donnell wrote, “I have confirmed USF head coach Alex Golesh has not agreed to take the Arkansas job.”

Moreover, the reporter added, “He (Golesh) just addressed his USF team and said he’s been approached by some schools. He will make his decision this weekend after discussing with his family.”

While everything suggests Golesh isn’t ready to leave for Arkansas just yet, his three-year display with the South Florida Bulls seems to be the reason behind it.

Before Golesh took the reins in 2023, the Bulls went through a rough stretch. From 2020 to 2022, they posted a combined record of just 4–29. But in his debut season with the Bulls, he went 7-6 with a Boca Raton Bowl win. Then, in 2024, his team went 7-6, culminating in a Hawaii Bowl win. And this season, they sit at No. 4 in the AAC with an 8-3 overall record.

It came with plenty of highs and lows.

The Bulls stunned Boise State in the opener, then marched into SEC territory and took down Florida on the road. Even after a setback against Miami, the dream stayed alive. Yes, USF remained in the playoff hunt deep into November, right up until a tight three-point slip to Navy.

Still, nothing official has come from Alex Golesh’s side about leaving USF, and he even spoke last week about being committed to the Bulls.

“I’m so focused and locked in on this program and this team,” stated the USF HC.

For Arkansas, Golesh’s hiring could bring more stability as the head coach is famous for an aggressive, high-tempo, “Go-Go-Go” spread offense and a program culture built on rigorous accountability and attention to detail. It’s exactly what Arkansas needs at this moment in time.

Another name put in the hat is Mack Brown, a former coach of the Texas Longhorns and North Carolina Tar Heels. But considering his age is 74, this option is a surprising contender, according to ESPN analyst Mark May.

Despite that, considering the 41-year-old head coach’s 23 years of coaching experience, the rumor persists. Although Arkansas hasn’t made any official statement yet, the situation could still swing towards a decisive outcome.

Does Arkansas have the possibility of hiring the USF HC?

Arkansas could be on the verge of its next big hire, as a source revealed that Alex Golesh has received an offer, according to 247Sports. Now, while the decision is in the USF HC’s hands, the buzz is loud.

For the Arkansas HC job, AD Hunter Yurachek had narrowed the search to eight candidates, reported Trey Biddy, while an insider added that Yurachek might want to shape the narrative. Still, the AD wants “a proven winner.”

Now, while Golesh fits that seat perfectly, interim HC Bobby Petrino’s recent move suggests the USF HC has a real shot, as he shared a farewell message.

“Being on the Arkansas sideline has been both an honor and a privilege, and I’ve appreciated every day of it, wrote the interim HC. Whatever the future holds, I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to lead this team again and to be a part of the Arkansas community once more.”

While the Razorbacks keep their options open, sources say Alabama’s DC, Kane Womack, is also under consideration if Golesh declines. We will see in the end what decision Golesh makes in this case.