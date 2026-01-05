Arkansas Loses Out on LSU Transfer as $28.5M SEC Coach Picks Up DL Star

One program’s loss has become another’s gain in the ongoing transfer portal shuffle. Ryan Silverfield’s Arkansas felt the sting after losing a key defensive line target to another SEC program, one coming off a rocky 2025 season. Still, the LSU transfer DL has already chosen that SEC school, leaving the Razorbacks hurting.

“LSU transfer DL Ahmad Breaux has Committed to Kentucky,” reported On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday.

With Arkansas nearly losing 10 defensive linemen for the upcoming 2026 season due to the transfer portal, NFL draft picks, and exhausted eligibility, losing a piece like Breaux is a huge blow. On the other side, while multiple SEC programs were targeting him, Will Setin landing the LSU standout is a major achievement.

His numbers backed that up perfectly. In 2024, Breaux made an immediate impact as LSU’s Defensive Freshman of the Year, and he appeared in 13 games and started twice, racking up 17 tackles and 1.5 TFLs. In 2025, he turned promise into production, and in 12 games, Breaux tallied 19 stops and 2.5 TFLs.

While that kind of production makes Breaux an ideal fit for a UK defense in transition, the Wildcats have long been known for stout defensive units under Mark Stoops. But change is coming, as Stoops is gone, and DC Brad White has departed for Florida. Now, with Kentucky’s defense retooling, adding a player like Breaux could make all the difference.

But is choosing Kentucky a smart move for the former LSU defensive lineman?

If he had chosen Arkansas, he would have had the chance to develop under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts with two years of eligibility remaining. Instead, his choice of Will Stein’s squad gives him the opportunity to grow under Jay Bateman. While both programs have experienced coordinators, this season’s defensive performance and potential for growth likely played a role in his decision.

While Arkansas finished 2-10 overall with a defense at the bottom of the SEC, Kentucky went 5-7 and ranked 11th in the conference in total defense, allowing an average of 26.4 PPG. Maybe that gives Kentucky the edge in this race. Even the former LSU DL also showed his excitement on X after the commitment.

“Blood changed to blue 💙🩸,” wrote Breaux.

But Breaux isn’t the first defensive player to commit to the Wildcats on Sunday, as Western Carolina CB Hasaan Sykes has also committed.

Now with Breaux on board, the Wildcats’ defense gets a boost after losing five defensive linemen to the portal and the NFL Draft. He will join key players at Kentucky, including DB Ty Bryant and linebacker Alex Afari Jr.

While his impressive performance attracted Will Stein and left Arkansas searching for another piece in the portal, why did he leave LSU and enter the transfer portal?

The reason behind Ahmad Breaux’s portal move

Ahmad Breaux arrived in Baton Rouge as one of Louisiana’s top high school prospects in 2024. As a consensus top-30 in-state recruit, the defensive lineman wasted no time making his presence felt.

As a true freshman, he earned meaningful snaps along LSU’s defensive front, and two starts against UCLA and South Alabama showcased his potential early. Then in 2025, Breaux continued to rotate in a deep, talented D-line alongside Dominick McKinley, Bernard Gooden, and Jacobian Guillory.

That’s why opportunities to fully showcase his skills were limited, though the experience gained in such a stacked front was invaluable. Still, with major changes shaking the program, from Brian Kelly’s exit to Lane Kiffin’s arrival, Breaux made a calculated decision to seek a fresh start.

Now, the transfer portal gives him the chance to find a team where he can see the field more, grow his game, and unlock his full potential. Just like that, it’s about opportunity and setting himself up for long-term success.