Arkansas Receives Warning From College Football Legend After Announcing 30-YO WR in Roster

College football isn’t always a young man’s game, at least not anymore. While most players fall between the ages of 18 and 23, there have been several notable exceptions who’ve turned the age curve upside down. One of the most talked-about names in this category was Alan Moore, who suited up as a kicker for Faulkner University in Alabama at the age of 61. Yes, sixty-one. He made headlines and field goals, proving the sport has room for all kinds of journeys. More recently, Colorado’s James Stefanou suited up as a 33-year-old kicker from Australia, and BYU’s roster routinely features players in their mid-to-late twenties due to missionary service.

And now we’ve got a similar story coming out of Arkansas that’s bound to make this list longer. It’s the kind of twist that college football throws your way every few years. Something so unexpected, so unorthodox, you can’t help but double-check the calendar and the birth certificate. Because usually the older gentlemen join the team as kickers, routinely splitting the upright. But Razorback fans, keep your eyes on the wide receiver room this fall. There’s a new (we were hesitating while using the word new) name coming in, and he’s not your regular recruit.

Monte Harrison, the 30‑year‑old sophomore wideout, is set to turn college football’s age chart upside down this fall. Arkansas Razorbacks fans, brace yourselves; your team’s about to line up with a link to MLB’s outfield as one of their most seasoned athletes. And you, dear reader? You’re in for one wild ride. In a stat‑heavy season where youth reigns supreme, Harrison’s presence is a shock to the system in the best way possible. He is not your regular freshman; with growing baby facial hairs, he’s a bona fide professional athlete with a resume in Major League Baseball. Think of it as you auditioning for The Voice and competing with Elton John. Sorry, Elton John was a stretch. But you know what’s not a stretch? Harrison’s athletic prowess.

But let’s dig in. Harrison, now 30 and standing at 6‑foot‑3, 230 pounds, was a four‑star recruit from Lee’s Summit West back in 2014. A true tri‑sport star in high school: football, basketball, baseball, you name it. Though Nebraska had his name on paper, he chose the diamond and was drafted 50th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers that very draft year, signing a cool $1.8 million bonus. He carved out a near‑decade pro baseball career, including stints in the Majors with Miami and the Angels, totaling a .176 batting average with two home runs and seven stolen bases. Meanwhile, the minors saw him rack up 90 homers and 210 steals across 770 games. That’s no small feat.

Last season, Harrison saw action in 11 games, mostly on special teams, and had two receptions for 29 yards. While the stats might not jump off the page, the fact that he even made the roster after nearly a decade away from football is wild enough. And now, entering 2025, he’s suiting up again. A 30-year-old sophomore who might end up lining up against teenagers? That’s college football chaos at its finest.

Now that the setup’s done, let’s talk about that Instagram comment from Alabama legend and national sportscaster Damien Harris. When SportsCenter posted the news about Monte Harrison suiting up at 30, Harris fired off with “It’s all fun and games until he line up across from them YNs 😂😂.” Now that’s a quote that deserves its own jersey. Because there’s something downright hilarious (and mildly terrifying) about a guy who has more minor league service time than some coaches lining up across from your 19-year-old cornerback.

Damien’s calling out the wild imbalance of it all. Imagine being a college sophomore who just stopped drinking Gatorade with a straw, and now you’re guarding a dude who’s filed taxes in three different states. Yes, it’s funny on paper. A 30-year-old athlete competing with a bunch of teenagers and some young adults. But when you think about it, there is no other word to describe this act except extraordinary.

The plot thickens when you consider college football’s odd but potent subgenre of ex‑pro athletes finding late bloom on the gridiron. Remember Chris Weinke? He left baseball, walked on at Florida State, and won the Heisman at 28 before heading to the NFL. Now, picture Harrison, two years older, bringing baseball‑honed speed and tenacity to the Razorbacks. College football watchers are asking: Is this trend about athletic reclamation, or is it about a hunger that defies age?

So what should you expect this fall? More than catch-and-run. It’s about seniority in a huddle, life experience in a meeting room, and someone who’s endured professional highs and lows. It’s a guy who’s mature enough to calm the chaos, yet still hungry enough to chase that elusive touchdown. Whether you’re watching on TV or decked out in Razorback gear at the stadium, Harrison is the storyline you’ll be talking about.

Taylen Green finds his voice in year two at Arkansas

Taylen Green doesn’t sound like a guy who’s still settling in. This offseason, the Razorbacks QB radiates a calm confidence that only comes from surviving the SEC gauntlet once and learning fast. At SEC Media Days, Green made it clear that his second year with Arkansas is less about adjusting and more about asserting. “Now I have the film to look at from last year,” he explained, no longer limited to installing tapes or highlights of quarterbacks past. That shift from theoretical to personal has changed everything for the 6’6” junior.

Green openly admitted that last year felt like a whirlwind. Coming in to replace a program staple like KJ Jefferson while trying to learn Bobby Petrino’s system was no small task. “It was just all new,” he reflected. “New team, new coaches, trying to win over the locker room.” This year, though? He’s owning the offense. He’s established trust, rhythm, and most importantly, voice. “I’m a lot more vocal this season,” Green said, acknowledging the leadership leap he’s taken with his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The biggest difference, though, might be the freedom Pittman has granted him. Green’s not being micromanaged; he’s being empowered. “Don’t be a robot,” he recalled Petrino telling him, “trust your instincts.” With that, the Razorbacks’ QB has been given the freedom to change plays, protections, and tempo at the line. That trust from the coaching staff, combined with lessons from watching Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, has Green playing faster, thinking sharper, and stepping into the role Arkansas hoped he’d grow into.