Arkansas Reporter Predicts Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks to Pull Four Shocking Upsets Against SEC Powerhouses in 2025

Arkansas had a rough season last year, finishing 7-6, and there was talk of a coaching change when Bobby Petrino briefly returned. But don’t write Sam Pittman off just yet. Buzz is building, with an Arkansas reporter predicting the Razorbacks will upset four SEC giants this year. It looks like this year’s going to be Pittman’s biggest comeback.

The Razorbacks enter 2025 with a blend of hope and hunger. After losing three close games last year, Arkansas relies on senior leadership and experienced coaches to keep improving. Quarterback Taylen Green spearheads the offense, supported by Fernando Carmona on the line. Coach Pittman is optimistic, stating, “Roll that [football] out there, and let’s see what happens. That’s fine. We don’t need to be ranked if you don’t want to rank us. We’ll surprise a lot of people.” Though unranked, the Razorbacks aim to surprise.

So, here we are looking at Jacob Davis’ prediction about Sam Pittman’s team winning out against these 4 teams: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri. Week Three brings a high-scoring contest against Ole Miss, featuring mobile quarterbacks and the potential for a nail-biter. Arkansas seeks to avenge last year’s defeat, adding extra motivation with former teammates Luke Hasz, Patrick Kutas, and Jaylon Braxton chasing NIL deals in the south. With Taylen Green leading the team, Pittman’s Braylen Russell and Mike Washington Jr.’s duo will close out games. So, the prediction is Arkansas 31, Ole Miss 23, as the Razorbacks restore pride at home.

Week Seven sees the Razorbacks on the road against Tennessee, with Green going up against a Volunteers squad now quarterbacked by Joey Aguilar, a transfer from Appalachian State. Aguilar, known for a strong arm but also a tendency to throw interceptions, will test Arkansas’ defense. Even Sam Pittman is emphasizing limiting offensive errors and forcing turnovers, a key area where Tennessee struggles. If the secondary plays well and Green leads the offense efficiently, Arkansas could secure a narrow win. Predicted score: Arkansas 20, Tennessee 14.

In Week Nine, Arkansas faces Auburn in a game many are overlooking, even though Auburn has a strong 9-3 series lead since 2013. Transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold hasn’t lived up to his top-10 hype, which allows the Razorbacks to exploit defensive weaknesses in Auburn’s passing and running games. Arkansas anticipates a high-scoring affair, with Green throwing for 475 yards and five touchdowns, while running backs Washington and Russell finish strong in the fourth quarter. Predicted score: Arkansas 52, Auburn 40.

But the real deal comes in towards the mid-season against Missouri in the Battle Line Rivalry. Last year, Arkansas was close, despite 280 yards from Green and three touchdowns from Ja’Quinden Jackson. This year, they want to dominate early, with Russell and Washington aiming for 250 rushing yards and Green adding four touchdowns. A 38-28 win is projected, solidifying Green as a program legend. It’s clear that the Razorbacks are hungry for revenge, hoping for a breakout year despite significant roster changes and past disappointments. Well, whatever is the case it’s a do-or-die situation for Pittman’s team.

Sam Pittman’s clear vision for this season

After five seasons of rebuilding Arkansas football following the challenging Chad Morris era, Pittman has elevated the team to four bowl games. But the stakes have risen. With a 30-31 record during his tenure, including two losing seasons and two at .500, fans and the administration are anxious. As the SEC becomes more competitive, Pittman must convert close losses into wins to demonstrate the program’s ability to consistently compete at a high level. Pittman’s offense depends on new talent for a boost.

While quarterback Taylen Green is a key piece, six offensive starting spots will be filled by transfers. “We’re trying to continue to build confidence in the quarterback with whomever,” Pittman said. “We’re adding into that which is really going to help us and keep fresh guys on the field that have confidence and it’s important we have confidence in them.” The Razorbacks hope to combine seasoned players with new arrivals, creating depth in crucial positions.

Arkansas is looking for even better results with Bobby Petrino entering his second year as offensive coordinator. Last year, their offense ranked second in the SEC, fueled by Green’s 3,154 passing yards and 602 rushing yards. The defense returns eight starters, including linebacker Xavian Sorey (99 tackles) and preseason All-SEC third-team defensive tackle Cam Ball. The receiving corps will feature six new portal additions, while Rohan Jones returns at tight end after sitting out last season.

These changes will be vital as Arkansas faces a tough 2025 schedule with games against Tennessee, LSU, Texas, and Notre Dame. And Sam Pittman is optimistic about his team’s potential and the program’s direction. “We’ve got a good football team,” he said. “We’ve got a good staff, We’ve got great facilities. We got a great state of fans at the University of Arkansas, the state of Arkansas. There’s no reason we can’t do it.” With experienced returners, impact transfers, and solid coaching, Arkansas aims to contend in the SEC and make a significant leap forward this season.