Arkansas Sacrifices Major Program Over Growing Football Expenses Despite Landmark Eight-Figure Funding

NIL is changing everything and Arkansas is the latest school to bear the brunt of it. The Razobacks officially announced that men’s and women’s tennis will be gone after the 2026 spring season. The sport had roughly $2.5 million reallocated across the department. Last year, they spent $2.35 million and it ranked 14th out of 15 public SEC schools. This latest move suggests that they couldn’t keep up with the rising costs.

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“After considerable reflection and thoughtful discussion, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue our men’s and women’s tennis programs,” Arkansas VC and AD Hunter Yurachek announced. “The landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, requiring us to make challenging choices as we balance competitive opportunities, resources and the long-term sustainability of our department. Ultimately, we concluded that we are unable to provide the level of support necessary for our tennis programs to consistently compete in the SEC and nationally at the standard our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters deserve.”

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Last season, men’s tennis went 16-14 (3-11 in conference) while the women finished 14-14 (3-12). Those records aren’t sustainable in the SEC given the emphasis on football and basketball programs. To soften the blow, Arkansas announced that current athletes can keep their scholarships and finish their degrees.

Their academic, medical, and mental health support stays intact while transfers will be assisted. Still, there’s no clean way to erase a program. When this settles, the Hogs will sponsor 17 sports, 10 women’s, 7 men’s. And for them, the future, at least financially, looks clearer. So the Razorbacks made the call similar to what they did 35 years ago.

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The last time Arkansas discontinued a sport was in 1991, when they cut men’s swimming and diving. And this time, even though they landed an eight-figure funding, it still couldn’t save tennis.

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The Razorbacks sealed a five-year deal with Tyson Foods which will see them putting the Tyson logo across jerseys in 2026. But this deal goes beyond just branding. Around 90% of that sponsorship revenue is expected to flow directly to athletes through NIL opportunities as Yurachek stated.

“The intention is that every student-athlete will be positively impacted by this partnership,” he said. “That was really important to Mr. Tyson and Donnie King, their president and CEO, and Kristina Lambert, their chief growth officer. And it’s really important to us as well.”

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So while tennis gets cut on one end, revenue pipelines are being redesigned on the other. Still, not everyone’s buying the direction this is heading.

What others are saying about Arkansas’ sacrifice

Former Georgia star John Isner, who climbed to No. 8 in the world and played the longest match in Grand Slam history, didn’t hold back.

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“The post NIL college landscape is out of control,” he wrote. “Flat out ruining college sports and now a very proud men’s and women’s program is being cut altogether because of all this BS. This is a travesty… Never thought I’d see the day where an SEC school eliminated tennis.”

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His reaction is understandable as an SEC school completely eliminating a sport used to be unthinkable. Now, it’s starting to look like part of a pattern. Saint Francis (PA) dropped from Division I to Division III just two years after appearing in the First Four of March Madness.

Programs are now reassessing what level they can even afford to compete at. Former Arkansas players Drew Sosebee and Tyler Tarnasky voiced frustration, but also understanding. But what they can’t ignore is that the lack of tennis means less opportunities for in-state talent and fewer pathways for the next generation tennis players.

This isn’t just about Arkansas tennis. It’s about what gets valued and what gets left behind. But if $2.5 million is enough to wipe out two programs in the SEC, it’s uncomfortable to think what happens when the next wave of financial pressure hits.