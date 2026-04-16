Arkansas Staffer Steps Down After 5 Months Under Ryan Silverfield

Ryan Silverfield’s mission to build a new culture at Arkansas has hit its first snag. Just five months into his tenure, a veteran staffer is already heading for the exit, signaling that the program’s ‘clean slate’ might be harder to maintain than expected.

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After a four-year stint with the Razorbacks, recruiting/personnel assistant Alex Christo announced his exit from the program through a post on X on April 16. The post included a picture in which Christo can be seen beaming with laughter, his two hands forming the peace sign.

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“After four seasons with Arkansas, I’ve decided to move on from my role in Player Personnel,” Christo said in his post. “It wasn’t an easy choice, but it’s the right time for me to pursue new opportunities and keep growing in this field. “I really appreciate all the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I got to work with. I’ll always be thankful for my time here and for all the great people I met along the way.”

In a traditional college setup, a recruiting department handled all off-field matters, right from talent identification and evaluation to logistical operations. However, Christo’s time at Arkansas also saw college football go through the transitions introduced by the portal and NIL.

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At the Razorbacks, Christo not only focused on roster management but also on portal scouting. During this time, Arkansas didn’t fare well in recruiting or on the field. The program posted a 20-30 record over this four-year stint.

The program recruited 22 commits and added 20 players from the transfer portal, moving from 26th in 2022 to 25th in Rivals’ national ranking. However, they soon dropped to 32nd in his second season, moved up two places to 30th in his third season, and slipped further downward in the 2026 class to 46th in the nation and 15th in the SEC.

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Christo’s exit is a rare thing since the new head coach took over the program. There has been no major sack since Silverfield became the head coach, a situation that was quite common with his predecessors, Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman.

Ryan Silverfield joined the Razorbacks last November and promised to assemble one of the best coaching staffs in the nation. With Chad Lunsford, Ron Roberts, and Tim Cramsey, Silverfield is set to restore discipline and accountability to the team, which will definitely improve the on-field performance.

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Ryan Silverfield dismisses a player for off-field misconduct

Christo was privileged enough to announce his exit himself, but it was quite different for wide receiver Jalen Brown. The Razorbacks took it upon themselves to announce his dismissal after he recently had a run-in with Farmington Police.

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Brown, a former Florida State wide receiver, was arrested for providing false reports to the police after an unnamed female who was dog-sitting was attacked in his house by two assailants. Brown alleged that the attacked woman had no business in his home and was trespassing at the time.

However, she provided screenshots of their messages, showing that he gave her access to his home. This led to his second dismissal in the space of a year, as he was also dismissed from Florida State after a controlled substance was found in his possession. But the charges were later dropped.

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In his debut season with the Razorbacks, he caught 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury.