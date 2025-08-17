Arkansas’ 325lb Beast Sets Expectations Straight for Taylen Green as Sam Pittman Admits Past Blunders

Arkansas’s offensive line crumbled in 2024, giving up 36 sacks. And a six-sack meltdown against Texas summed up the struggles. Then Sam Pittman hit the portal hard, landing reinforcements like Corey Robinson II and Caden Kitler. The rebuild is already showing promise. And now, with preseason in full swing, QB Taylen Green has emerged as the quiet anchor: steady, clear, and decisive. On top of that, his calm command is giving Pittman and OC Bobby Petrino the freedom to coach with confidence. But what’s the real expectation for Taylen Green heading into 2025?

Taylen Green knows the assignment. He’s been blunt about ball security, sharper focus, and finishing drives without giveaways. Interestingly, it’s exactly what Arkansas needs after a 2024 season of big plays mixed with costly mistakes. Now in his second camp under Bobby Petrino, Green looks more seasoned. So, the playbook isn’t a crash course anymore. It’s a refresher with layers. And here, Arkansas’ 325-pound beast sets the bar high for Taylen Green.

On his August 16 appearance on Inside Arkansas, Razorbacks standout offensive lineman Fernando Carmona painted a bright picture of the team’s progress. “We are way ahead of where we were last year,” Carmona said. “I think it starts with Taylen Green and his decision-making, and then it kind of goes down to the offensive line of giving time for Taylor.” Then he added confidence in the skill players. “From there, you know, we have, I have ultimate trust in the wide receivers that we have and our tight ends.” So, Arkansas’ O-line could be shaping up as one of the team’s biggest strengths this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Arkansas’ 2025 receiving corps blends experience and fresh talent. Redshirt senior O’Mega Blake leads the WRs, joined by transfers Jalen Brown and Kam Shanks, while Raylen Sharpe adds stability. And at TE, senior transfer Rohan Jones anchors the unit. So, this group gives Green multiple weapons to boost Arkansas’ offense. And Carmona will anchor the front five, bringing experience from starting all 13 games last season. With him leading the charge, Arkansas racked up an impressive 459.5 YPG, which would be 10th in the nation. However, Carmona emphasized the importance of the line and leadership.

“It’s obviously starts up front, and Taylor takes care of the right reads. We’re a lot better. I really don’t know exactly what to pinpoint, and maybe the leadership, maybe I was coming back for the second year. But, yeah, it’s exciting offense here. You’re gonna really enjoy it,” said Carmona. While Fernando Carmona could be Arkansas’ top player this fall, he’s not resting on past success. During the first week of fall camp, he shared where he’s still sharpening his game.

“There’s still lots of learning I had to do, just kind of with my steps and what I can do and what I can’t do,” said Carmona. “I feel like in the run game, I’ve kind of figured it out, but in the pass game, there’s still kind of a long way I need to go, but that’s what fall camp is for. We’ve got this month to really iron out all the errors and all that good stuff, and so I think I’m almost there, but I just kind of got to clean up that passing game, and I think I’ll be ready to go.” So, Carmona’s focus on fine-tuning his pass blocking shows his commitment to leading a stronger Razorbacks line this season. Here, Arkansas’ HC hopes to leverage past seasons’ experience with the Razorbacks, openly acknowledging previous mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sam Pittman’s bold admission

Arkansas is buzzing on offense. OC Bobby Petrino enters his 2nd season calling plays for QB Taylen Green. The schedule is tough, but it’s full of opportunity. Coach Sam Pittman is focused on tightening team operations. “Each year you have to get better,” stated Pittman. “What was our main problem [last year]? We gotta hold on to the ball and gotta get more turnovers and make field goals when we need to make field goals.” However, Pittman is shaking things up in practice.

Aside from minor injuries, RB Rodney Hill missing his 2nd straight scrimmage and DL David Oke likely out “a game or two with a knee”, the squad has stayed healthy. But “We’ve got a lot of other stuff to work on as well,” said the HC. “The format of practice and the way we’re doing it, and the physicality and all that is working for us. I’m happy with what I’ve learned over six years, and I’ve still got a long way to go.” So, Arkansas is focused on learning from past mistakes. But have any mistakes repeated recently?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, in a recent closed-door scrimmage, the second-team offense scored a TD but was slowed by four penalties. Echoes of costly mistakes against Oklahoma State last season. Still, Pittman is confident the issues will be fixed before kickoff. And now, with Carmona praising the offensive line, the squad looks set to perform well in 2025.