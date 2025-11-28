Arkansas to Activate Plan B After Hunter Yurachek’s Alex Golesh Plan Falls Apart

On Tuesday morning, 103.7 The Buzz’s Trey Schapp reported that Arkansas and USF coach Alex Golesh had agreed to terms. The Razorbacks fans were convinced they finally had their man. But what looked like a done deal has hit a wall with no certainty. Still, for AD Hunter Yuracheck, there’s always a Plan B.

“Alex Golesh is Arkansas’ top target, but hasn’t officially accepted the job or signed anything, per @JTalty and @CBSSports,” Arkansas senior writer Michael Main posted on X on November 27. “The USF coach will decide his future this weekend. If the deal falls through, Arkansas is expected to turn to Alabama DC Kane Wommack.”

There’s a reason why Kane Wommack makes an ideal fit in Fayetteville. He fits Hunter Yuracheck’s checklist for a builder. Yuracheck noted that the program needed a course correction to truly support its players and staff. The expectation, he emphasized, is to “be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship.”

Arkansas fans might cringe at hiring a sitting coordinator after a two-month search, but Kane Wommack is more than just a coordinator. He’s Alabama’s defensive architect of pain. Hunter Yuracheck has prioritized head coaching experience and Arkansas ties. And he checks every one of those boxes. He has head-coaching experience at the Group of Five level at South Alabama, coordinating experience at Indiana and Alabama, a proven defensive system, strong recruiting results, and established ties to both the state and the university. Those factors place him firmly among Arkansas’ most viable fallback options if the Alex Golesh pursuit collapses.

Also, Wommack’s Arkansas roots give him instant credibility. He graduated from high school in Fayetteville while his father served on Lou Holtz’s Razorback staff from 1979 to 82. He also spent two seasons as a walk-on fullback at Arkansas before transferring to Southern Miss. His recruiting profile is also notable. Alabama’s 2026 class currently ranks third nationally, with three of the top four commits coming on his defensive side of the ball.

On-field results are his strongest credentials. Kane Wommack rebuilt South Alabama into a 10-3 program in his second season after the school had never finished above .500. At Alabama, he oversees a unit that ranks top-10 nationally in scoring, total, and pass defense while running his “Swarm” 4-2-5/3-3-5 hybrid scheme built on pressure and turnovers. Arkansas ranks second-to-last nationally in turnover margin, making his system a direct answer to one of the Razorbacks’ biggest deficiencies.

But even with him checking every box, Arkansas’ attention remains on Alex Golesh, though there’s a real possibility he may ultimately choose not to take the job.

Alex Golesh fallout reshapes Arkansas’ coaching search

The leaked update surrounding Arkansas’ pursuit of Alex Golesh has led to unexpected turbulence in the Razorbacks’ search. Insider Ozzy Maverick, who previously broke the John Calipari news, claimed the Bulls HC backed away after his name surfaced publicly.

“Alex Golesh deal’s done,” he said. “And by deal is done, I mean there is no deal. He was not happy about his name getting leaked out.”

Maverick alleged the leak originated from Hunter Yurachek’s side rather than the reporter who published it, suggesting it was an attempt to force Alex Golesh’s hand.

Alex Golesh had long been viewed as a leading candidate. He’s an 8-3 coach revitalizing USF, with family ties to Arkansas (His wife Alexis is from Arkansas), but multiple programs, including Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma State, and possibly Ole Miss, are now monitoring him. Bulls CEO Rob Higgins put out a strong statement promising total support and constant communication with their coach because they know he’s at the center of multiple searches.

For now, Arkansas waits. And whatever Alex Golesh decides this weekend will determine whether Yurachek lands his No. 1 choice or is forced to pivot to Plan B immediately.