Arkansas WR Gets Baptized and Commits His Life to Jesus After Joining Colts

Former Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe has persevered through it all with his ‘walk-on’ mentality. The late bloomer who took the FCS route to reach FBS had a similar fate at the 2026 NFL Draft, as no team picked him. But just like his college career, all he needs is a chance. Sharpe got it when the Colts signed as an undrafted free agent. However, before he proves himself in the pros, the wide receiver made a commitment to God.

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A few days ago, Sharpe got baptized. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared the video of his baptism on X with words of praise for the wide receiver’s choice of giving his life to Jesus Christ.

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“For if you live according to the flesh, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the misdeeds of the body, you will live,” Kleiman wrote in his post, quoting a part of the scripture.

Before his baptism, Sharpe hadn’t been public about his faith. However, at every stop during his college life, the wide receiver was hailed for work ethic and leadership. Raylen Sharpe’s career had a major take-off in 2022 when he started playing in FCS for Missouri State. He recorded 16 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown. In that season, he had a memorable game where his first catch went 67 yards for a touchdown against South Dakota State. He followed that with three catches for 82 yards against Western Illinois.

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Although there were a limited number of games, it set the foundation for a big campaign in 2023, in which he exploded with 73 receptions for 991 yards and seven touchdowns. The wide receiver averaged 99.1 yards per game and ranked 3 across the FCS. Against Northern Iowa, he had 11 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns, showing his improvements from the 2022 season. In 6 of his games, Sharpe crossed 100 yards, proving that he wasn’t just hype. Through it all, he credited his faith in God with keeping him focused during pressure-filled moments.

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And then came the 2024 season and a move to FBS at Fresno State. Raylen Sharpe recorded 51 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns. He opened his season with a touchdown against Michigan and then had a 10-reception game against UNLV. And in 2025, his numbers are even better, which prompted the Colts to go and sign the youngster.

With Arkansas, he finished with 41 catches for 592 yards and three touchdowns. He made sure that Mississippi knew who he was by making 84 yards against them. His longest catch went 58 yards for a touchdown against Auburn in 2025. Across all the professional seasons he has had, he totaled 181 receptions for 2413 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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Throughout these seasons, he has talked about how faith has been a central part of his career and how that has contributed to his being chosen by the Colts.

Other players who have talked about how faith has played a part in their lives

We are talking about Raylen Sharpe now, but others have won in life, and their faith has played a major role.

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Russell Wilson often speaks about faith guiding his preparation and how it calms him during high-pressure games. Before Super Bowl XLVIII, Wilson said he prayed every night and visualized success through faith. In that game, Seattle beat Denver 43-8, and Wilson thanked God for the win. Even after losing Super Bowl XLIX, Wilson said that faith helped him accept everything that went wrong in the game.

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That same steady belief appears in Dak Prescott, too, during his tough times. Prescott lost his mother in 2013 and has spoken about faith helping him cope. After his 2020 ankle injury, he said prayers kept his mindset focused. In that season opener, Prescott threw 266 yards.

Similar clarity shows in Nick Foles and his journey, where faith influenced a major career decision. Before the 2017 season, Foles said he considered retirement, questioning his purpose in football. He decided to stay and later led Philadelphia to win Super Bowl LII against New England. Foles threw 373 yards and three touchdowns, earning MVP and crediting his faith after the win. He later said that God gave him peace, helping him handle pressure without any fear.