While the Navy cadets were preparing to take on the Memphis Tigers in their Week 11 clash, their archrivals had a different game plan in mind. Army cadets reportedly infiltrated Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and pulled a cheeky little prank, one that handed Army some early bragging rights.

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The Army-Navy rivalry may still be weeks away from its annual showdown, but Army cadets have already made their presence felt. Ahead of Navy’s Saturday clash against Memphis, the upper-deck seats traditionally spelling out “Go Navy” were altered to display “Go Army” instead.

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When The Athletic approached a Navy spokesperson for comment on the incident, they revealed that security footage had captured several Army cadets in uniform inside the stadium around 1 a.m. The group reportedly remained on the premises for roughly three hours, carrying out the prank before leaving the stadium.

I got the details on the Army-Navy prank. Gotta tip your cap. Story here: https://t.co/gFXYv69wey pic.twitter.com/CvaRc2VSTS— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 21, 2026

Given that the seats are bolted to the ground, the stunt appears to have required careful planning and execution. Navy staff began restoring the seating arrangement at 6 a.m., and everything was back in order before the stadium gates opened at 10 a.m. ET, two hours ahead of Navy’s clash against Memphis.

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“It was discovered by one of the Navy staff members at 6 a.m. Took a crew of 20 operations staff to fix the seats back physically, manually with tools. They were out here for hours and it was all fixed before the gates opened,” ESPN’s Morgan Uber said.

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The annual Army-Navy showdown is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 12, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the two rivals prepare to meet in the iconic “America’s Game.” However, with the latest prank surfacing well ahead of kickoff, this year’s rivalry appears to have already kicked into high gear.

Well, this is far from the first time the Army-Navy rivalry has seen the two sides pull pranks on each other. The 136-year-old rivalry has produced its fair share of memorable stunts over the decades.

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Back in 1991, the Navy Midshipmen pulled off a remarkable operation at West Point, successfully stealing all four of the Army’s mule mascots after months of planning. The mission reportedly involved disguises and reconnaissance, making it one of the most memorable pranks in the rivalry’s history.

Army, meanwhile, has hardly been a bystander when it comes to mascot-related antics. The Black Knights have also targeted Navy’s mascot, Bill the Goat, on multiple occasions. Mascot thefts and elaborate stunts have long been a staple of the rivalry, adding another layer of mischief to an already fiercely contested tradition.

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Over the years, these spirit missions have included campus stunts, banners and humorous messages aimed at embarrassing the opposing academy. In one recent example, Navy dropped ping-pong balls carrying messages in support of the Midshipmen onto West Point’s campus.

It is a part of the culture that arguably makes the oldest rivalry in college football even more interesting. Speaking of the teams, Army currently holds a 5-5 record following its loss to the East Carolina Pirates, leaving the Black Knights with just one more opportunity to secure bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Navy came away victorious in its clash against the Memphis Tigers.

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Last season, the Midshipmen won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the second consecutive year after edging out the Black Knights 17-16 in the 126th edition of the Army-Navy Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Now, Army is looking to get its revenge, and the recent prank at Navy’s stadium certainly adds another layer to the rivalry. However, the question now is how the Midshipmen will respond and whether they have another prank up their sleeve.