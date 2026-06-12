Army Football Announces Major Jersey Patch Deal Similar to Air Force’s $10M Agreement

In a college football world that is trying to catch up with the financial demands of overblown NIL deals, Army football is doing its best to keep up. Army football has just signed a long-term jersey patch and on-field logo sponsorship deal. The partnership comes between them and a major partner of one of their military counterparts.

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Per On3’s Brett Murphy, Army football has signed a deal with United Services Automobile Association to sponsor its jersey patch and on-field logo, as the Air Force did recently with the same company. According to Sports Business Journal, the 20-year agreement is among the most expensive in the Group of Six. The exact figures are unknown, as university officials refused to disclose.

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The deal comes as Army Athletics names the company its preservation partner and involves the use of the USAA logo on all uniform patches across Army varsity athletic programs. On the field, the logo will be featured at the 25-yard lines inside the newly named “Michie Stadium Preserved by USAA.”

USAA is one of the top insurance, banking, and financial services providers in America, specifically for the 14 million members of the U.S. military and veterans who served the country. Per On3, an industry source confirmed that the partnership between the two parties is “a long-term deal with a significant investment in the future of Army athletics.” Beyond the patches and logo, it includes preservation-focused naming elements that would be used across all Army athletics facilities.

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Regarding the designation of the stadium as “Michie Stadium Preserved by USAA,” the name and legacy of Earl “Red” Blaik would still be preserved for future generations, as Blaik Field will be “the heart of the stadium’s identity and tradition.”

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The program’s athletic director, Tom Theodorakis, who joined Army in February 2025, assured that the partnership between Army athletics and the USAA will be key in preserving the rich history of Army athletics. Seeing how well the program has done in its dealings with the NFL and the Air Force, Theodorakis was confident they would get the “best partner” to help improve their “national brands,” as the program remains very intentional about choosing who they align with.

“The landscape of college athletics is changing rapidly,” Army athletic director Tom Theodorakis said. “Institutions across the country are adapting in real time to remain competitive and sustainable. We can either remain static or continue to innovate and evolve while staying true to what makes West Point special. This partnership reflects our commitment to doing exactly that.”

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The deal was also a bold move from Army athletics, which broke out of its status quo and conservative approach to deals and partnerships, and they are positive it will prepare their over 1,200 cadet athletes for long-term success. The Army will debut its patches and on-field logo on the Sept. 5 season opener vs. Bryant.

Tennessee Volunteers inspire Army

The athletic director mentioned that the program, in striking their partnership and working around the naming rights with USAA, drew some inspiration from the Tennessee Volunteers. When Tennessee signed a huge multi-year contract with travel-center giant Pilot in 2024, the deal involved the name “Neyland Stadium, Home of the Vols. Proudly preserved by Pilot.”

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With the deal, Pilot became the official travel stop of Tennessee athletics and the presenting partner of the Neyland Stadium renovation project.

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As the USAA did with the Air Force, the partnership is not the first time the company and the Army have collaborated. The company has been a campus partner and is deeply invested in its role as a presenting sponsor of the Army-Navy Game since 2009. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded in 1922 by a group of military officers.