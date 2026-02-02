Army HC Jeff Monken Clears Feelings on Cousin Todd Landing Browns Job

Army head coach Jeff Monken is the epitome of loyalty in college football. He has been the team’s head coach since 2014 and has given his every coaching year to college football since embarking on his career in 1989. That doesn’t mean his cousin, Todd Monken, isn’t reaping NFL opportunities. Despite having no NFL interest during his career, Jeff is happy for his cousin, who has been named the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. The footballing excellence runs in the family, in Jeff’s words.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s (Todd Monken) earned this opportunity. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t be in the position he is right now. So, it’s just a tremendous source of pride for our family,” Jeff Monken said on the Cleveland Browns’ January 30 podcast. “We’re a coaching family. As I mentioned, his dad and my dad were both high school coaches. But three other brothers or five boys in that family were all high school coaches in the state of Illinois while we were growing up.”

The Monken family is widely regarded as one of the most prominent coaching dynasties in American football, particularly in Illinois’ high school coaching scene. The foundation of that dynasty is the five Monken brothers, who were all high school head football coaches and are all included in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff’s father, Mike Monken, was a longtime high school coach at Joliet East and Joliet Central for 30 years. The Army head coach even credits the upbringing around the high school program, where he initially started as a waterboy at age 8. As for Todd’s father, Bob Monken, he was the head coach of Lake Park High School in Roselle, Illinois, and influenced Todd immensely.

“We were really proud to be able to say about our dads and our uncles,” Jeff added. “But there are seven of us who are sons of those five brothers who either have coached or are still coaching. So it’s a football family. And I mean, he’s (Todd Monken) the pride of our family in the coaching profession, which is pretty cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The coaching tree’s roots run deep, with Jeff’s brother, Tom, and Todd’s brother, Tony, both coaching at the high school level in Illinois, continuing the legacy established by their fathers and uncles. Their cousins and extended relatives from Bill Monken’s line include Matt and Nathan Monken, who themselves have coached high school football in Illinois.

“It’s awesome… It’s almost like it runs through my blood and veins,” Nathan Monken said. “We sit down and watch a film and talk it out, break it down… I just can’t ask for anything else. It’s the best.” At the Cleveland Browns, Todd Monken has now reached the pinnacle of the Monken family’s feats. After a 3-year stint as OC for the Baltimore Ravens, expectations are now high for Todd’s HC stint at the franchise. But for Jeff, NFL glory and leaving Army don’t even cross his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jeff Monken outlines different goals for his coaching career after his cousin’s success

While Todd Monken makes history in the NFL, Jeff is defining commitment to the Army’s mission. The 58-year-old has turned down several high-paying jobs to remain with the program and has compiled an 89-63 record with the team. On several occasions, rumors linked him to UNC, West Virginia, and Purdue. But for Jeff, that meant his stint at Army is viewed positively, and that’s all he wants.

“You know, I’m glad because that means we’re winning,” Monken said after signing a $2 million per year extension with Army. “I’ve been here 11 years, and this isn’t the first go-round; it isn’t the first time my name’s popped up. That’s what happens when coaches are successful. They probably aren’t mentioning any other names of coaches for these positions that are on losing teams right now. So it’s just the way it is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Monken has described being the Black Knights’ head coach as akin to a form of national service. The 58-year-old has emphasized loyalty to cadets and the importance of cherishing the academy’s values. He instills the same in his players and also opened up on Adam Breneman’s podcast about how his players turn down big money NIL offers.

While Todd chases NFL glory with the Browns, Jeff builds a different kind of legacy at Army, rooted in loyalty and service. Though their paths diverge, the Monken family’s impact on football—from the high school fields of Illinois to the NFL’s biggest stage—is undeniable.