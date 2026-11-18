Philadelphia has practically owned the Army-Navy Game for more than a century, hosting 90 of the rivalry’s 126 meetings. From Franklin Field to Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field, the city has dominated the matchup’s history. And Tuesday’s announcement made one thing clear: Philadelphia isn’t giving up its grip on America’s Game anytime soon.

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The Army-Navy Game officially announced that Philadelphia has been awarded four of the next seven matchups. The city will host the game in 2028, 2030, 2032, and 2034 at Lincoln Financial Field.

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Combined with the already scheduled 2027 contest, Philadelphia will stage five Army-Navy Games over the next eight years.

“I am honored to welcome the Army-Navy Game back to Philadelphia right where America’s Army, Navy, and Marine Corps began, established to secure the blessings of liberty for our new nation,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

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“Philadelphia has hosted this matchup a record number of times. There is no better place than Pennsylvania to host America’s Game four more times in the next decade.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker echoed the sentiment: “Philly is ready to welcome America’s Game back home. As our city celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary, securing four more Army-Navy Games is another historic moment for Philadelphia. We’re ready for great games and to welcome visitors with the warmth Philly is known for.”

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The decision arrives as the rivalry navigates a shifting college football calendar. Beginning in 2027, the Army-Navy Game will move to the first Saturday in December to accommodate the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams.

The 2027 game is set for December 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. It will mark the 91st time the series has been played in Philadelphia and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

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Army athletic director Tom Theodorakis praised the city’s flexibility on the date change. “We are thankful to the city of Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field for their efforts to manage the date change of the 2027 Army-Navy Game to ensure the Game is played in its exclusive time slot on CBS,” he said.

“As we look ahead to future games, we are excited about the opportunity to build on our strong foundation and secure new commitments that demonstrate a shared passion to grow the game and drive economic impact in host cities.”

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Navy athletic director Michael Kelly offered similar appreciation. “We appreciate the flexibility of the people of Philadelphia to accommodate this date change and we applaud the collaboration between the city of Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field and the academies,” he said.

Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, highlighted the broader impact. “We are thrilled to see the Army-Navy Game return to its rightful home in Philadelphia, a city that has proudly welcomed this iconic rivalry for more than 100 years,” Caren said.

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The 2027 game alone is expected to draw roughly 70,000 fans, with additional events, including the Patriot Games, an Army-Navy pep rally, and the Red, White & You Community Outreach Program, filling the weekend.

Don Smolenski, president of the Philadelphia Eagles, added that Lincoln Financial Field is “thrilled to welcome back the historic Army-Navy Game.”

The remaining open years will go through a national competitive bidding process that begins in January 2027. Cities across the country have previously hosted the game, including Baltimore, the New York/New Jersey area, and even rare West Coast stops.

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Some fans have already floated ideas for future open dates, from Florida to Texas to a potential game near Washington, D.C., once new stadium plans advance.

For now, the traditional home has locked in a major share of the next decade. Philadelphia’s long history with the series, its ability to support large-scale events, and its willingness to adjust for the 2027 date change proved decisive.

Army and Navy will still play their 2026 game on December 12 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. After that, the rivalry returns to Lincoln Financial Field for a stretch that will keep “America’s Game” rooted in the city that has hosted it more than any other.