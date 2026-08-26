Arrested Clemson Athlete Avoids Conviction After Being Suspended Indefinitely by Dabo Swinney

The story surrounding Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Vic Burley has taken another unexpected turn. While his path back to Clemson’s defensive line remains uncertain, Burley has now avoided a criminal conviction.

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Grayson Mann of Clemson Tiger Net has reported that the Clemson DT has received a “conditional discharge in his disorderly conduct case.”

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“Burley will be required to take multiple classes, complete 24 hours of community service, and will be under court supervision for six months,” Mann added.

BREAKING: Clemson DT Vic Burley has received a conditional discharge in his disorderly conduct case, @ClemsonTigerNet has learned. Burley will be required to take multiple classes, complete 24 hours of community service, and will be under court supervision for six months.— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) August 26, 2026

On Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Burley pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The judge granted him a conditional discharge. Under this arrangement, his criminal record will remain clear of a conviction if he completes a designated probationary program over the next six months.

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He must finish 24 hours of community service, attend a drug or alcohol education program, and pay $150 in court fees. If he meets these conditions and avoids further trouble for six months, the charge will be dismissed, keeping his record clean.

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The matter came to light after oficers discovered Burley on Calhoun Drive at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 22. His truck had been parked unevenly, blocking a lane for nearly four hours.

Officers approached the truck, which had its engine running, impeding the public roadway. Security logs later revealed the truck had been idling there since 10:40 p.m. Officers opened the door and found Burley asleep, reeking of marijuana, disoriented and unsteady. He was arrested for public disorderly conduct due to his clear impairment and clear intent to operate the vehicle.

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The vehicle search allegedly revealed a THC vape device and a Glock 19 handgun in the backseat. Later, at the police department, booking officers also noted a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Coach Dabo Swinney immediately released an official statement announcing Burley’s indefinite suspension from all Clemson football activities. Swinney stated, “We are extremely disappointed by his actions and decisions.”

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While Burley avoids jail time and a permanent criminal record, his football status remains precarious. He was projected to play a pivotal, anchoring role on Clemson’s defensive line this season. His indefinite sidelining leaves the Tigers incredibly thin at the interior defensive line.

Impact of Vic Burley’s suspension on the Clemson Tigers

Dabo Swinney had high hopes and plans riding on his defensive tackle, he still chose discipline first. So close to the season, letting a crucial player go sets a clear example that Swinney is running a tight ship. The timing couldn’t have been worse for Burley. Just last week, the Clemson head coach has praised the defensive tackle for how he looked since his return from the injury. Despite not facing conviction, it is unclear whether Swinney will have Burley back on the roster in the immediate future.

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That leaves some holes on the defense. Clemson’s defensive line was already depleted by the departures of Peter Woods to the NFL and Stephiylan Green to LSU. Losing Burley strips away their remaining seasoned depth. The Tigers must now alter their defensive front logic just over a week before facing No. 11 LSU in a high-stakes season opener on September 5.

Redshirt sophomores and unproven backups, such as Markus Strong, will be suddenly forced into high-pressure starting snaps. This will have to come without any developmental buffer time.

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The highly rated returning lineman, Amare Adams, is expected to take on significant starting reps to anchor the interior defense. Champ Thompson, who recently got cleared to return to action. He is making a comeback after being sidelined earlier in camp, providing a much-needed depth boost.

Hevin Brown-Shuler, a highly touted true freshman, is carrying elite high school credentials into the rotation. In a major mid-August roster shakeup, 6-foot-5, 355-pound sixth-year veteran Dietrick Pennington officially transitioned from the offensive line to a two-way role, adding massive size to the defensive front.