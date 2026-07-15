Arrested Nebraska Athlete’s Battery Case Sees Major Legal Update

The legal troubles of Nebraska’s standout running back, Mekhi Nelson, have ended for now. Two weeks ago, the police booked him on battery charges after his girlfriend accused him of aggression

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According to reports, the State of Florida prosecutors dropped all charges against Nelson on Tuesday. It happened after his girlfriend refused to pursue charges and officially filed a discontinuance of prosecution. Earlier, the Nebraska RB was charged with felony aggravated battery against a pregnant woman. But now, according to the Monroe County Court record, an assistant prosecutor filed a memorandum of no action in his case.

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Nelson allegedly attracted the serious charges in late June after police responded to a disturbance call at a resort in Key West, Florida. According to police, Nelson had answered the hotel room door when they arrived. Then, he told the authorities that his anger issues had “flared” up after another man, who also shares a child with her, had spoken to his girlfriend. Nelson’s girlfriend then told the police details of the alleged battery.

“The Nebraska Athletic Department and football program are aware of the arrest of Mekhi Nelson in Florida,” the Big 10 program said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

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Nelson entered a not guilty plea on July 5 and was scheduled for arraignment on July 9. But now, since his girlfriend has decided not to pursue charges, his legal troubles have ended. As for his Nebraska status, the program has remained silent since the court dismissed his case, and the team has not clarified his role as of today.

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The future of Mekhi Nelson at Nebraska

A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Mekhi Nelson was a standout recruit as he came to Nebraska in 2024. He came to Matt Rhule’s camp after rushing for 2,200 yards in total and rushing 1,670 yards as a junior for 22 touchdowns. He redshirted before playing a key role for his team last year.

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“Mekhi just needs to play the way he’s capable of playing… Mozee’s gonna have a unique role; he’s a guy that can do a lot of things,” Rhule said about his RB room last year in September. “I don’t need them to go into the game and do something special; I just need them to be themselves.” In total, Mekhi played in 12 games last year, notching 147 rushing yards for two touchdowns. This year, expectations were high regarding his performance.

Isaiah Mozee will likely man the RB1 position, while Nelson seems to be the second choice for RB. Still, since the unit’s leader, Emmett Johnson, is no longer with the team after rushing for 1,451 yards, the onus falls on both Nelson and Mozee. Both players are equally talented and have similar experience levels in terms of snaps. Just last year, Mozee had 26 carries in the season while Nelson had 27.