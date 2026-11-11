Arthur Smith Addresses Major Concern Over Jeremiah Smith’s Role in Ohio State’s Offense

Ohio State has a Jeremiah Smith problem, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith knows it. Despite putting up big numbers, the Buckeyes’ biggest offensive weapon has repeatedly vanished from the game plan at critical moments. After two straight losses, the pressure is mounting on Arthur Smith to explain why his best playmaker keeps getting overlooked.

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That concern became especially noticeable in Saturday’s 41-28 loss to Oregon. Jeremiah finished with seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, averaging an impressive 19 yards per reception. But the production came in an unusual way. After catching his third pass with 2:59 left in the first quarter, Smith did not receive another target until there were just 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

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That was a stretch of 32 minutes and 44 seconds without a target.

When asked if he has a feel for those stretches while calling plays, Arthur Smith made it clear that he is always aware of Jeremiah’s involvement.

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“Oh, absolutely. And, you know, there are different reasons. You know, obviously, he’s one of the top, most-targeted players in all of football. You know, football, certainly college football, and receptions. You know, that’s always the argument,” Arthur Smith said in the presser.

Smith explained that a lack of targets does not necessarily mean the coaching staff has stopped trying to get Jeremiah the ball. Sometimes defensive coverage dictates where the ball can go, while other times a breakdown elsewhere or a stalled possession changes how the offense operates.

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“There are certain things where you try to make sure he gets the ball, and there might be something subtle that happens that causes it not to go there, whether it’s coverage or there was a breakdown somewhere else.”

The last two games show just how different Jeremiah’s involvement can look from week to week. Against USC, he was heavily featured, catching 10 of 12 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s 30-18 loss. Two weeks earlier, against Iowa, he had 11 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while he produced an even bigger performance against Illinois with 12 catches, 217 yards, and four touchdowns.

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So, when asked whether figuring out how to get Jeremiah more involved would be a focus this week, Arthur Smith made it clear that this is not something the staff suddenly started worrying about after the recent losses.

“Well, that’s every week, and, you know, I’m certainly always looking at that. I mean, you look at, you know, the overall. He’s having a historic season.”

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And the numbers certainly support that description. Jeremiah now has 69 catches for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns through nine games, averaging 17.4 yards per catch. His performances against Iowa and Illinois, where he surpassed 200 receiving yards in each game, further highlight his remarkable season.

That is exactly why the quiet stretches stand out so much. Ohio State is not trying to get more production from an ordinary receiver. Jeremiah broke Ohio State’s career records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches during the 2026 season, completing the sweep by the Iowa game.

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Still, Arthur Smith stressed that simply deciding to throw Jeremiah the ball on every play is not realistic. Defenses know where he is, and that attention can change the way an entire possession develops.

“We love to touch the ball every play, so yeah, I think a lot of it’s the old adage, like, the defense has a say too.”

There was evidence of that against Oregon, but there was also evidence of what happens when Ohio State finally gets Jeremiah involved. After the long stretch without a target, he caught a 13-yard touchdown pass. On the very next Ohio State possession, he opened the drive with a 57-yard reception, setting up another Buckeyes touchdown.

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Problems Go Beyond Smith Not Getting the Rock

For Smith, though, the problem goes beyond one receiver. He pointed to Ohio State’s overall offensive execution, using the USC game as an example. The Buckeyes rushed for roughly 200 yards and controlled the ball for around 40 minutes in Los Angeles, but they still struggled to finish drives and ultimately lost by 12 points.

“Okay, you rush for 200 yards, give or take, against USC. Hold the ball for 40 minutes when you stall out in the red zone, and some of it’s self-inflicted.”

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That is where Ohio State’s recent struggles become more complicated. Jeremiah has produced 216 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last two games, yet the Buckeyes lost both contests. Against USC, he caught 10 passes; against Oregon, he had seven catches and 133 yards. The problem has not simply been Jeremiah’s individual production. It has been turning those opportunities into enough points to win.

Arthur Smith knows that has to change quickly. Ohio State has now dropped consecutive games, and the offensive coordinator said the staff has to evaluate everything, regardless of whether the team wins or loses.

“Our charge, we got to improve, and we got to win a game on Saturday. You know, ultimately, so you’re looking at everything. You always need to do that whether you win or lose.”

So, the concern surrounding Jeremiah Smith is not necessarily that Ohio State has stopped using him. The numbers make that difficult to argue. The bigger concern is when those opportunities are coming. Against Oregon, the Buckeyes waited nearly 33 minutes between targets before finally leaning on their best receiver again.

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Arthur Smith says the staff is always tracking Jeremiah’s involvement. Now Ohio State needs to make sure that awareness shows up consistently on the field, especially during the stretches when the offense needs its best playmaker the most.