Arvell Reese Scored 0.4 GPA in High-School Before Historic Ohio State Turnaround

Long before he was projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick, Arvell Reese was a high school athlete who was failing spectacularly in the classroom. However, things changed for the better for the former Buckeye when he decided he should ‘lock in’ at Columbus.

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“I actually had 0.4 [GPA] in high school,” Reese said in an interview with CBS Sports, “But I think the secret is just time and effort. In high school, it was a time when I didn’t even try in school or didn’t really think school was important. It just took me to lock in with it and take it seriously.”

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Reese attended Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Despite being rated as a four-star recruit and leading his school to a perfect 15-0 record and the 2022 OHSAA Division IV State Championship, which was the first by a Cleveland Metropolitan School District program, he struggled academically.

However, upon entering college, he realized he could excel in both. His degree in human development and family science did not affect his football; instead, it improved it. If stats don’t lie, then his performance in his final season with the Buckeyes, where he totaled 69 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, is the perfect reflection of how brilliant he was.

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Unlike his high school days, where he had just sports accolades, he left college with both sports and academic awards. His GPA jumped from 0.4 in high school to 3.7 in college. Reese won the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten, and consensus All-American honors and topped these by being a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and Ohio State Scholar-Athlete.

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Knowing what he brings to the table, Reese has never been shy about making bold statements, telling Fox News Digital what an NFL team can expect from him.

“I think an NFL team is going to get somebody who loves the game, who loves football,” Reese told Fox News Digital on the eve of the NFL Draft. Then, they’re going to get somebody who plays the game violently. I play defense, so to play defense at a high level, you have to be playing it violently at all times.

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“On top of that, you have to play with relentless effort. So, I think an NFL team is getting that out of me — someone who plays with relentless effort, someone who looks forward to playing violently. You have to look forward to playing it violently.”

Reese has been projected as a top-five pick in the first round of the NFL draft, but his destination remains uncertain, at least for the next few hours.

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Arvell Reese and the New York Jets

Reese’s move to the NFL has been widely described as the second coming of Green Bay Packers’ Micah Parsons, with several analysts comparing their similar position changes. Despite his projections as a No. 2 overall pick, he is facing heavy competition from David Bailey.

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“The New York Jets plan to select a pass rusher,” Schefter said, during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on April 22. “I think everybody across the league knows that. The question is whether it’s going to be David Bailey or whether it’s going to be Arvell Reese.”

Schefter admitted that though Bailey seems to be the “most productive” pass rusher in the draft class, they stand to gain so much more from getting Reese.

The 21-year-old is joined by other former Buckeyes, like safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles, wide receiver Carnell Tate, and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who are all expected to be selected in the first round later today.