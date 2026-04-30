Arvell Reese Gets Emotional After Message from Coach Who Changed His Life

When Arvell Reese heard his name called 5th overall by the New York Giants in the 2026 NFL Draft last week, the first person he shouted outside of his immediate family was his high school teacher, none of other than Tedd Ginn Sr, otherwise known as the father of Tedd Ginn Jr. The Ohio State standout got super emotional after receiving a message from his former coach and called him a lifesaver who stepped in when things were looking really bleak during his teenage days.

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“Congratulations on the success that you had by being drafted, Tedd Ginn Sr. started his post-draft message to Arvell. “I also want to thank you for being the example of hope for young people that is looking at you that want to be like you. And I appreciate the fact that you allow me to come into your life ever at your teenage years, when you was at your lowest point, just remember, stay on guard, because you know you got to keep your head on a swivel, because you and Your position, somebody’s gonna come down on you. Be strong. God bless you.”

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To understand why Arvell was so emotional, you have to look at where he started. Back in his junior year at Glenville High, Arvell had a 0.4 GPA. He literally had zero college offers and no clear path to a future. He’s been very open about how he was “in a bad spot” and lacked any kind of direction. Tedd Ginn Sr told Arvell that nobody was coming to save him and that he had to take control of his own life if he wanted to make it.

Arvell Reese gave credits it all to his coach: “I credit Coach Tedd for changing my whole life around. One of the biggest reasons I’m even in this position right now. I want to say is thank you, man, because you know me coming in there, scrawny little dude, no offers. GPA, terrible. Can’t even get into school. I feel like you really took a chance.”

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Arvell told reporters that Ginn Sr. “seen it before I even seen it.” He credited the coach for forcing him into credit recovery, which meant doing double time with day and night classes to fix his grades. He also took Reese on college tours to help him visualize a future beyond his immediate struggles.

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Fast forward 4 years, Reese was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree with a 3.7 GPA. Name a better comeback than that one. He wanted everyone to know that without that push in the classroom, he never would have been standing on that draft stage in the first place.

Glenville Legacy

Reese is now the highest draft pick ever to come out of Glenville High School. According to 247Sports, Ginn Sr. has mentored over 300 college athletes and 22 NFL players, but he proudly says Reese’s academic turnaround is one of his proudest achievements.

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Reese mentioned that growing up in the Glenville neighborhood and seeing legends like Marshon Lattimore and Ted Ginn Jr. succeed was his primary motivation. By the end of draft night, Arvell had a message for all the kids currently at the Ginn Academy: “Trust the process.”

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He told them that Coach Ginn is never going to lie to them and always has their back. It’s pretty cool to see a guy reach the absolute top of his game and immediately point back to the person who helped him when he was at his lowest. Now, Arvell heads to the Big Apple and hopes to take the Giants back to their glory days.