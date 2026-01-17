Arvell Reese Has Strong Chance to Reunite With Ex-OSU Teammate as $10M NFL LB Hints at Retirement

Arvell Reese’s consistent performances as the backbone of a dominant Ohio State defense have skyrocketed his NFL stock. It started with a first-round projection, which later became a guaranteed top-10 pick. But what’s the best fit? An NFC team facing a potential retirement from a $10M veteran linebacker could welcome Arvell Reese into the NFL and reunite him with a former Ohio State teammate.

“Arvell Reese recorded a highly disruptive 2025 campaign, once again functioning as one of Ohio State’s most efficient havoc linebackers,” NBC Sports’ Eric Froton said about the Buckeyes’ player in his mock draft.

Contrary to other mock drafts, Froton predicts that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could pick the linebacker in the first round with their 15th pick. That would reunite him with the current Tampa wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was part of the national championship-winning roster in 2024 along with Reese.

“He produced 31 total pressures with eight sacks, six hits, and 13 hurries on the year, while maintaining disruptive consistency on money downs and registering 34 defensive stops, reinforcing his value as a run-and-chase finisher. While still developing in coverage (56.4 cover grade, 82.1% completion rate allowed), his athletic profile and functional play strength make him a highly translatable multi-level defender,” Proton said in his glowing review of Reese’s 2025 season.

Tampa Bay had a disappointing 2025 season, finishing 8-9 and barely missing the playoffs after the Carolina Panthers won the division. While the offense struggled throughout, the Bucs didn’t fare much better on the other side of the ball.

The D-line failed to generate pressure on its own, and the defense was forced to blitz the quarterback constantly. That left the secondary vulnerable. When the blitz didn’t get home, the opposing quarterbacks had easy passing lanes to exploit. While star LB Lavonte David, who boasts a $10 million contract, led the charts with the most tackles, SirVocea Dennis’s lackluster performance forced the Bucs to sign Anthony Walker Jr. in the late stretch of the season. Still, they finished 20th in scoring defense.

The need for depth at the linebacker position also comes from the rumors surrounding David’s retirement. After their Week 18 win over the Panthers, his comments were mostly about praying for a Saints’ game, but the linebacker also talked about the retirement decision.

“Talk to my family about it. And whenever that moment or that decision comes, I’m going to be straightforward about it and shoot you straight about it, but right now I have no idea,” he said.

The 35-year-old was picked up by Tampa Bay in the 2012 NFL draft. It’ll be hard to replace the two-time Pro Bowler, and the Bucs may look for a long-term target. Some mock drafts have even linked Ohio State’s Sonny Styles as the “perfect fit.

However, given Reese’s abilities, he is also a perfect replacement for him. He brings downhill bursts, edge containment ability, and closing range. His pass-rush production allows defensive coordinators to disguise pressure without sacrificing coverage structure.

Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 takes the field during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairns/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_26747968

It is likely the Bucs will hire a new defensive coordinator. The defense needs more “ornery” players and tone setters, and Reese’s playmaking abilities make him a good match.

“Arvell has that mindset and had it when he walked in the door,” OSU head coach Ryan Day regularly pointed to Reese’s preparation and consistency. “Arvell never gets distracted by noise; he just focuses on what matters, and that’s a unique trait.”

On the other hand, the New York Jets are also reportedly pursuing Arvell Reese.

The New York Jets are in hot pursuit

While the Buccaneers are looking for Lavonte David’s successor, the New York Jets are seeking a replacement for LB Quincy Williams. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt and Nick Baumgardner believe that Reese is a potential target for the Jets.

“The most talented defender and arguably the most talented football player in the class, period, Reese has the potential to be a total game wrecker on the edge,” Baumgardner writes. “He also has enough versatility to move around the front seven. He’s a prospect with an elite-level ceiling.”

LB Quincy Williams is set to hit free agency this coming season, and Reese’s talents could make an impact, helping solve the Jets’ defensive issues.

It remains to be seen whether the Jets will pick him with their No. 2 pick. The chances have only increased since Dante Moore decided to return to Oregon for another season.