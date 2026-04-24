Arvell Reese Names Mentor Beyond Ryan Day Who Shaped His Football Career After Giants Move

For Arvell Reese, being drafted by the Giants was the culmination of a journey that nearly ended before it began. While Ohio State’s Ryan Day was a key figure, Reese credits another mentor from his past for ‘literally changing his life’ and saving his career when his GPA fell below 1.0.

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“Ted Ginn, he literally changed my life,” Reese said to the media in his first interview as an NFL player. “My junior year, I went to his school. I had no offers, and my GPA was not eligible to get into college. As soon as I got back with Ted Ginn, he took me in and told me I could be something. He’s seen it before I even saw it. He put me on credit recovery; he took me on college tours. He’s one of the biggest reasons I’m in this position.”

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Reese’s mentor was Ted Ginn Sr., his head coach at the legendary Glenville High School. Ginn Sr. has a long history of shaping NFL talent, including his own son, former Ohio State star and NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who was a top-10 draft pick in 2007.

Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Reese had quite a rough upbringing. At age five, his father, Alex Reese, was incarcerated and had to spend some time in prison, which often left him at the mercy of extended family members.

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On the other hand, his mom, Maeko Walker, did her best to look after her children. But tragedy struck again when Walker suffered a stroke during one of her sons’ games. It left her hospitalized for several months, and she required extensive physical therapy to regain strength. That also affected Reese, who veered academically.

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On arriving at Glenville High School for his senior year, head coach Ted Ginn noticed Reese’s GPA, which was below 1.0. To Ginn, Reese needed more life lessons than football lessons. He urged him to be responsible, accountable, and organized daytime and nighttime classes to improve his GPA.

“Tedd Ginn is one of those guys who’s not gonna lie to you. And when he’s trying to pour into you, he’s not doing it out of hate for you. Ted Ginn truly loves that area. And he’s always looking to do what’s in their best interest, whether it’s football or getting people into school. Tedd Ginn is really a lifesaver, a life changer,” Reese further said.

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With Ginn’s involvement in his life, Reese improved academically to the point of being named an academic honoree. And he didn’t look back. Academic success continued at Ohio State, along with performances on the gridiron.

Arvell Reese picked by the Giants

It wasn’t a surprise when Arvell Reese was picked with the 5th overall pick by the Giants. The only surprising thing was that the Titans didn’t do it with their 4th overall pick. Instead, they chose Reese’s teammate Carnell Tate. The former Ohio State linebacker was on the Giants’ radar from the NFL Combine. Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh was even seen talking to him at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

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“I had talked with Coach Dennard, Coach Bush, Coach Harbaugh,” Reese told reporters after his draft selection. “They told me how they would use me. From that I just say I’m going to be used in a unique way. I’m a weapon. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” Reese told reporters.

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“I just like these coaches, Coach Dennard, Coach Bush, I sat down with them at dinner, and I think that was like a major part in this. We had a great talk. I also had a great talk with Coach Harbaugh. I respect those guys. I can truly say those were some of the best conversations I had on my 30 visits.”