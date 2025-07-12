As Deion Sanders Leaves Out Shelomi Again, Ex-Wife Pilar Steps In to Cheer Her Daughter Up

When a family has a dynamic like the Sanders clan, things do get a little crazy sometimes, in the good way. Deion Sanders’ five kids all have a wonderful bond with each other, and he is an equally wonderful dad to all of them. However, Coach Prime likes to take a dig or two at them often. This time, Shelomi Sanders is on the receiving end. As she voices her offense, her mom, Pilar Sanders, is making sure to make up for the sidelining.

Almost all of Deion Sanders’ kids are grown up now. Deiondra is busy with Snow, and Bucky is the full-time social media guru for Colorado football. Shedeur and Shilo are in the NFL. That leaves the youngest of the Sanders, Shelomi. Despite her being the youngest of Coach Prime’s children, he sure does like to pull her leg sometimes. And Shelomi, being her father’s daughter, gets right back at him. When he was recuperating in Texas, his star prodigy, Travis Hunter, visited him. The two went out fishing, and Shelomi took her shot. “Nowwwwwww u wanna go fishing,” she commented.

Coach Prime often likes to crown some of his kids as his favorite from time to time. And Shelomi, being the youngest of all, doesn’t quite get it often. While she demanded “justice” for the unfair judgment from her father, her mom, Pilar, stepped up. She shared a video of Shelomi, the mom-daughter duo, out and about in the city. “I love her sooooo much!!! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 my beautiful Babygirl,” she wrote in the caption. Even though Deion Sanders may jokingly not favor Shelomi as much, mom Pilar is making up for that snub! She is, again, the youngest of the children Pilar shares with her ex-husband.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a previous video Shelomi shared on her Instagram story, she used the audio that says, “They saying #justiceforbossy that’s what they sayin’.” Shelomi also accompanied the video with the explainer text: “Me every time sibling/kid rankings come out and I’m at the bottom.” Coach Prime loves all his kids the same, of course. Banter like this is normal for households like that of the Sanders. Some time ago, Coach Prime named Bucky as the “MVP” among his kids. But despite that, Shelomi and Coach Prime have a special bond. Back in the day, however, Shelomi managed to get to the top of the rankings.

It’s been some time since Shelomi Sanders bagged the No. 1 spot

“My kids rankings are tough. It’s a serious run right now. … I’m the only one that’s honest about ranking my kids,” Coach Prime said jokingly during his initial days of Colorado football. Deion Sanders, in 2022, didn’t beat around the bush when it came to his rankings. He shared a video on his Instagram with a clear ranking of his children in the caption. This time, Shelomi made the cut. She was given the no. 1 spot, followed by Deiondra, Shedeur, Shilo, and then Bucky. Shilo immediately got off the call when Deion Sanders placed him so low in the rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Bossy’s a good little young woman,” Coach Prime said in another video. It seems that the rankings of the Sanders siblings are subject to change whenever the situation arises. “Baby girl, she’s consistently asking me for stuff, so she’ll never be one,” Sanders said once on The Rich Eisen Show, getting her down to No. 3 or 4. Just because Shelomi’s the youngest doesn’t mean she’ll always have her way with Papa Sanders.

All of this just shows how rich the bond is between Deion Sanders and all of his kids. All of them are forging their own paths, and he will be a constant pillar of support for each of them. While Shelomi Sanders might take offense at turning up at the bottom of her dad’s rankings of his children, she knows she will always be special to Coach Prime.