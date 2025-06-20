Asante Samuel Repays Deion Sanders’ Faith With Heartfelt Plea for Shedeur Sanders Amid Speeding Controversy

Shedeur Sanders might not love controversies, but they sure do love getting attached to him. Months after his tumultuous draft, Sanders, once again, is back under fire from the public. This time, it’s because of his run-ins with the law. Everything that Deion Sanders and the whole clan battled for crumbles once again. This comes at a time when the Browns’ QB is currently in a tough fight for a spot in the QB room. And this recent controversy is just more fuel for haters to add to the fire since the draft. A former Coach Prime rival is surprisingly coming to Sanders’ rescue.

Accusations of incompetence, being snobby, and using the nepotism card to land in the NFL never really died down for the QB. The hate against him saw an all-time high during Sanders’ very humbling draft. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything,” he told the press after the Browns picked him. At Cleveland, he is giving his best to end up in the final selection of QBs, especially because of the intense competition. However, his time off from the prep has led to him breaking some laws, which has led the hate to rise up once again.

Former NFL star Asante Samuel, who was at odds with Coach Prime for a while because of a misunderstanding, is batting for the young QB. Sanders came under the scanner twice for speeding in the month of June, which is now his latest controversy. Samuel is of the opinion that fans are blowing it out of proportion. “Every mf player speeds. This is normal athlete behavior, but because his last name is Sanders, the haters want to bring as much negative attention as possible. I never seen a community want to tear a player down like we are witnessing,” he wrote on X.

Speeding is arguably the least outrageous charge a player can have in their life. Heaps of players before Sanders have been cited for speeding. However, he faces two tickets in June alone, which puts a tiny blot on his career for now. Sanders was going 91 in a 65 mph zone on June 5 and 101 in a 60 mph zone on June 17. “I’ve made some wrong choices; I gotta own up to them,” he told the press after the incident. On June 20, the QB paid a total of $519 in court fees and fines for the two tickets. While Sanders is trying his best to avoid attacks from the community, experts are on two ends about this issue.

Shedeur Sanders’ recklessness has reactions of varying degrees

Speeding has the chance to both end and not end a player’s career. ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi implies that this will be a “learning experience” for the QB. “It’s not the end of the world. It’s disappointing, I’m sure, to the Browns and to Coach Prime. I mean 101 is excessive speed. But, again, he’ll learn from it I’m sure,” he said. But a fine line separates what happens during a speeding incident from what could have, if that threshold for danger was crossed.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot blasted Sanders for the behavior. “That’s reckless behavior. It’s dangerous,” she said in a June 20 episode of Orange and Brown Talk. “And I don’t care what anybody says, that is not what you want from your rookie quarterback. That’s not a good look,” she added. Sanders’s main goal is to get a shot at the playing roster this season, which will be difficult for him. There are talks of the axe coming down on Dillon Gabriel or him, given how crowded the Browns’ QB room is.

While this will be a thorough learning experience, an athlete is never exempt from the rap that comes after an incident like this. “At 101 and 92, somebody’s not walking away from that crash generally,” Cabot highlighted. Speeding takes the lives of numerous people regularly. It should be more than just a learning experience for Shedeur Sanders.