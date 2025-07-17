One Texas A&M Player Tipped to Be X-Factor in Mike Elko’s Make-or-Break Season, Says Insider

In Mike Elko’s first year at the program, the Aggies finished a topsy-turvy 2024 campaign with an 8-5 record and a Bowl win. Heading into the 2025 season, the program sits in a comfortable position when it comes to the roster. All thanks to its returning production. 70% of its offense in 2024 is returning. The percentage for its defense is even higher at 74%. No wonder the Aggies are projected as a playoff contender.

Of course, the continuity matters. However, within that continuity, the whole O-line is returning. Add to that the return of Marcel Reed, their unexpected star last year. The WR room is further bolstered by the additions of KC Concepcion and Amari Niblack. But when it comes to their X factor, one insider has come up with a totally unexpected name.

Mike Elko was successful in flipping Ashton Bethel-Roman from Arkansas, and he knew what the potential-packed WR could bring to the table. Although the 6-0.5, 160-pound WR redshirted his freshman year last season. But even with limited action, his performance on the turf did not go unnoticed. On Thursday, Aggies insider Billy Liucci, in talks with McElroy & Cubelic on the Jox 94.5 show, shed some light on that very aspect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Liucci went on to provide insights about the packed WR room at Elko’s program, packed with talents like Terry Bussey and Kevin Concepcion. But the TexAgs executive editor named the WR Bethel-Roman as the X-factor player. “This year is Ashton Bethel-Roman, who essentially redshirted last year,” Luicci said. “He’s a speed guy, Mac, and he can get over the top. And he is a big-time player in terms of, like, from day one, they’re like these kids. He’s gonna far exceed his recruiting, they flipped him from Arkansas.”

AD

In just four appearances, the Ridge Point High School alum registered four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in 2024. And much to Elko & Co.’s delight, they found an exceptional runner in Bethel-Roman. On the track, the Houston native was part of the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams, raking in top-three finishes in the Texas Class 6A Championship. It wasn’t just Luicci who praised Bethel-Roman; Mike Elko did not miss noticing his speed.

Last month, Elko praised the former four-star and called him an elite wide receiver. “Ashton came to us as a track kid who could run really fast… He has developed into an elite wide receiver, too. I think he’s learned to polish his game; he’s put some really good weight on… I think all of that combined points to him having a really big season for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But that doesn’t mean that the Aggies’ coach will just hand over the fourth WR spot to Ashton. To get more playtime in the packed WR room, he will compete with freshman Izaiah Williams. It would be interesting to note how things turn out with the Aggies’ roster this upcoming season.

Mike Elko discloses Marcus Reed’s absence at the SEC Media event

With Connor Weigman’s departure to the Houston Cougars, Marcus Reed is set to take center stage as the starting QB for the Aggies. Or so we thought until recently. From July 14th to July 17th in Atlanta, all SEC coaches, along with their QBs, made their announcements, including Arch Manning, Gunner Stockton, DJ Lagway, and others, except for Marcus Reed. And naturally, Aggies fans noticed the absence of their quarterback. And previously, at the Manning Passing Academy as well, Reed’s absence was noted, prompting further chat—ripe with speculations regarding Marcus Reed’s QB1 spot in jeopardy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Mike Elko was quick to put an end to this idle chatter, providing a reason regarding Reed’s absence from the notable events. According to a recent report by Texas A&M insider Carter Kerels, Reed might not be in his healthy shape, owing to an injury. “There was a report that Marcus Reed recently had an oblique strain, and that’s why he did not throw at the Manning Passing Academy. Just pulled Mike Elko aside and asked about it, and he said Reed didn’t throw for precautionary reasons, it wasn’t serious, and he is 100% healthy,” wrote Kerels on X.

With less than 50 days to the 2025 season, the Aggies’ QB1 status is uncertain. Reed’s QB1 predecessor, Connor Weigman, had also lost prime playing time in the 2023 season due to a foot injury and the following season due to a shoulder injury, which eventually led him to enter the transfer portal, heading to the Cougars. At a time when programs are prepping to bring on their A-game, let’s see how Mike Elko & Co. navigate through that.