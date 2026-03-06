New FSU QB Gains 7% of Tommy Castellanos’ Total Weight as Mike Norvell Reveals Changed Strategy

The offseason is a critical time for players to build a more durable frame to withstand hits from fierce defenses. At Florida State, the path to replacing Tommy Castellanos begins on the weight scale. Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels is already making a statement before ever taking a snap in a fundamental change in Mike Norvell’s competitive philosophy.

As per the latest update from FSU, Ashton Daniels has gained 14 pounds and is now at 233 lb. On the contrary, Castellanos was just 201 lb and was heavily undersized. Analysts consistently noted his undersized frame was a poor fit for the position, as taller signal-callers have a natural advantage in seeing over the offensive line.

Castellanos still rushed for 557 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns for the Seminoles in 2025. However, his problems as a passer remained a glaring flaw. Castellanos struggled with consistency throughout the season, often overthrowing wide-open receivers. His small stature often led to sacks in practice and games (18 sacks on the season) because he held onto the ball too long. It also didn’t help on the injury front.

Against Stanford, he took a late hit while sliding, causing his head to take the fall. He also suffered lower-body injuries during the Kent State game in September. While he claimed to be perfectly fit, coaches confirmed that he played through visible limps during defeats against Miami and Pittsburgh.

A sturdier build allows QBs to tolerate hits from a 300-pound lineman, and it’s not like Ashton Daniels hasn’t faced this problem. While playing for Auburn, Ashton Daniels was sacked 10 times, even though he weighed 219 pounds. He took the maximum hit (5 sacks) against Kentucky on November 1. However, a lot of blame fell on the O-line. Hugh Freeze noted that the unit “took a pretty good kicking,” failing to protect even when Auburn utilized max protection schemes in the second half.

On the contrary, the Seminoles’ offensive line showed marked improvement, cutting the sacks allowed in half from 49 in 2024 to just 23 last season, a change that directly contributed to the offense’s increased efficiency. The improved protection helped the team average 472.1 total yards per game, ranking them 19th in overall offensive efficiency.

Entering his redshirt senior year, Daniels has appeared in 37 career games with 23 starts across his time at Stanford and Auburn. Now, he may get the chance to revive not only his career but also his head coach’s.

“Daniels was more dynamic than the player we saw at Stanford in 2024,” On3’s Andy Staples wrote. “Now in Tallahassee, Daniels will have to try to save Seminoles coach Mike Norvell’s job.”

However, the burden won’t be just on Ashton Daniels. As it turns out, after Gus Malzahn’s retirement, getting the starting job will be a bit different than last year.

No more handing out starting roles

During Friday’s media conference, head coach Mike Norvell made his stance on the QB competition clear.

“We have big expectations for Ashton [Daniels] — he’s got to go be all that I know he can be, same with Kevin [Sperry],” Norvell said. “That position is going to be a fun one to watch…looking forward to the battle that’s ahead.”

After a tragic 2-10 record in 2024, FSU entered 2025 desperate for a veteran presence. Thomas Castellanos was experienced, plus he knew Gus Malzahn’s system back at UCF. He felt like the safest choice then. But now, Mike Norvell wants to return to a true open competition for the starting job.

Daniels is only 5-18 as a starter and has put together just 24 touchdown passes to 22 interceptions in his college career. Apart from that, the 23-year-old recorded 16 career fumbles. These glaring holes in Daniels’ game could give other quarterbacks, like Kevin Sperry, an opportunity to stand out.

The QB played three games while redshirting his freshman year. He completed 12 out of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he added another 27 yards. While Sperry lacks Daniels’ starting experience, he may still earn a shot to prove his worth.

Unlike Daniels, who is a physical “power” runner, Sperry is described as having explosive athleticism and high-end speed. He was clocked at a 12.06 100-meter dash in high school. Scouts have noted that Sperry’s deep-ball accuracy is a natural strength, while Daniels is weak in that area. He completed just 5-of-16 (31%) deep balls last season and has a career completion rate of only 29% on passes over 20 yards.

It’s really vital while utilizing elite receivers like Deuce Robinson. Most importantly, Sperry has spent a whole year in the Seminoles system, learning from former OC Gus Malzahn. With both Daniels and Sperry adding weight to improve their physicality, the competition to lead the Seminoles is already heating up.