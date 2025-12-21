Transfer Portal: Auburn QB Forced to Leave Against His Will as Alex Golesh Stamps Authority

Breaking: After the Iron Bowl in late November 2025, Ashton Daniels sounded fully committed to returning for his final season, saying he was “absolutely 100%” ready to lead the Tigers. Around that same time, though, Auburn made a major change of its own, hiring Alex Golesh as head coach to replace Hugh Freeze. Now, just weeks later, Daniels has shifted his plans and decided to move on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Daniels announced on Instagram that he’s entering the transfer portal, acknowledging his earlier promise but saying things at Auburn have shifted. That change pushed him to look elsewhere for his final year of eligibility. The move caught some by surprise, given how firm he sounded just weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕥𝕠𝕟 𝕕𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕤 ₁₂ (@ashtndaniels) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

With Daniels heading out and fellow transfer Jackson Arnold also planning to leave, Auburn’s quarterback room is suddenly razor-thin. At the moment, Deuce Knight stands as the only scholarship QB left on the roster. But why did he flip? Daniels opened the season as Jackson Arnold’s backup for the first eight games. But that changed in a hurry during Auburn’s win over Arkansas.

With the Tigers trailing 21–10 just before halftime, the staff benched Arnold and turned to Daniels, which paid off. Daniels sparked the comeback and helped Auburn pull out a 33–24 win, which ended up being the Tigers’ only SEC victory of the season. From there, Daniels took on a bigger role. He started three of Auburn’s final four games, sitting out the Mercer matchup to preserve his redshirt. His best outing came against Vanderbilt, where he was outstanding.

Daniels threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-44 passing, while also adding 89 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. All things considered, his production throughout the season was hard to ignore. Then everything changed. Hugh Freeze was fired in November 2025, and Auburn brought in Alex Golesh as the new head coach. Coaching changes often force players to reassess their future, and Daniels was no exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeze and his staff had originally brought Daniels in through the portal to add depth and competition. But with Golesh taking over, that familiarity was suddenly gone. Golesh made it clear early on that things were wide open, saying in a press conference that “both sides have to make a decision, and both sides have to grow a relationship really quickly.” That uncertainty likely clouded Daniels’ standing on the depth chart.

Adding to the intrigue, Golesh previously coached Byrum Brown at USF. He is the same quarterback who led the nation in total offense in his system. It sparks speculation that Golesh could target Brown in the transfer portal to run his offense at Auburn. If that scenario doesn’t play out, Auburn’s quarterback situation becomes even thinner. As it stands, the Tigers would be left leaning heavily on freshman Deuce Knight, who threw for 259 yards and scored twice this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Where does Ashton Daniels goes next?

When Ashton Daniels said, “Things didn’t work out how I thought they would,” to announce his entry to the transfer portal, schools immediately took notice. One name that jumps out right away is Georgia Tech.

Daniels is a Georgia native. So with Haynes King out of eligibility and backup Aaron Philo expected to transfer, there’s a clear opening. Daniels would bring experience and stability to an offense that needs support. Michigan also makes sense. With chaos following coaching changes and Sherrone Moore’s firing, the Wolverines could use a reliable support at quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniels’ steady play, including a 62.5% completion rate at Auburn, plus his ability to move in the pocket fits well with Michigan’s balanced approach. Then there’s Indiana, which is heading into a full reset at quarterback. With Fernando Mendoza off to the NFL after an incredible run, the Hoosiers’ depth chart thins out fast.

Daniels would instantly add experience and leadership to that room. Vanderbilt rounds out the list. Diego Pavia’s decision to declare for the NFL opens the door for competition. Plus, Daniels’ dual-threat skill set could be appealing for an SEC program looking to reload rather than rebuild.