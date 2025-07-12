ASU AD Backs $29M Kenny Dillingham Bet as Real Expectations Get Set

Well, Kenny Dillingham’s journey from a teenage high school coach to playoff mastermind is nothing short of cinematic. At just 17, he began his coaching career; now, the hometown hero has led Arizona State from a dismal 3-8 season to an 11-3 Big 12 championship and a playoff berth. His remarkable turnaround, including a near-upset of Texas, sparked a cultural shift in Tempe that few saw coming. His impact is so significant that even Arizona State’s AD called him the rallying force this fanbase has waited years for.

Look after a disappointing first season, Kenny Dillingham needed more than just raw talent; he needed players who fit in with their culture-first philosophy too. And that’s exactly what happened. ASU brought in 60 new players, the ninth most in FBS, and despite that, they built great chemistry. Players like Sam Leavitt, Zyrus Fiaseu, Keyshaun Elliott, and Cam Skattebo—every player came in with the same mindset. And the result? It’s crystal clear. Now, even their AD, Graham Rossini, is pretty high on him.

Talking about the culture Kenny Dillingham built to turn the program around and get the fans and players to believe in him was no small feat. And Graham Rossini noticed it and shared his honest take during an interview with ESPN. The Fan’s Ben Criddle said, “The day he was hired that November a couple of years ago, that changed the tone. People just felt a different energy. Like, it was immediate. His passion was so evident for ASU and the fact that this was his dream job. This is a guy who’s come up in college football. He’s been at great programs in the SEC, the ACC, and the Pac-12—and then had a chance to come back home and set the tone for energy around the Sun Devils in a way that we hadn’t seen in quite some time.”

Kenny Dillingham’s coaching career started at Arizona State in 2014 under Mike Norvell, where his sharp football acumen and energetic personality quickly impressed. He orchestrated one of the nation’s top offenses, showcasing his ability to develop quarterbacks and call dynamic plays. His success at Memphis caught Auburn’s eye, and in 2019, he joined Gus Malzahn’s staff, mentoring true freshman Bo Nix to SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

But then Kenny Dillingham went to Florida State, reuniting with Mike Norvell to create a high-powered offense renowned for big plays and red-zone efficiency. Then, in 2022, he went to Oregon, reuniting with Bo Nix. That year, the Ducks were among the nation’s offensive leaders and allowed the fewest sacks. Now you can understand why Dillingham got a contract renewal of $29 million. That’s right, his salary will increase from $4.1 million to $5.8 million, which is expected to be in the top 3 contracts in the Big 12. No wonder he deserves it.

Let’s not forget the kind of belief students have in him. “And then kids that want to come and play in what we think is the best market in America. It’s been fun to see it all come together. Last year was really important just to create that “what if.” The CFP had been a hope or dream for quite some time—we showed that it could be a reality at ASU,” Rossini added. That’s a straight fact. The Sun Devils’ 2024 success is a testament to the strong culture Kenny Dillingham has built.

But the hype train doesn’t just stop at that!

Kenny Dillingham’s getting national recognition

After leading Arizona State to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoffs in just his second season, Kenny Dillingham’s national profile continues to soar. Once a relative unknown, he’s now among the elite, landing on the 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list—a testament to his on-field success and commitment to scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Now, last season, Dillingham didn’t even appear on the preseason radar, still finished as a finalist for the Dodd Trophy. This year, he’s alongside coaching giants like Marcus Freeman, Dan Lanning, and Kirby Smart, solidifying his place in the national spotlight. With high expectations and surging momentum in Tempe, Dillingham enters 2025 ready to build on last season’s achievements.

Well, Kenny Dillingham’s leadership and the university’s commitment to NIL support kept every player on ASU’s two-deep roster from entering the transfer portal. This demonstrates the players’ trust in his program. Heading into 2025, Dillingham retains 17 starters and his entire coaching staff, with zero transfers—a testament to their shared goal. His dedication and connection to ASU fuel what could become the nation’s top college football program.

Arizona State isn’t rebuilding; they’re building something long-lasting.