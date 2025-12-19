ASU AD Breaks Silence on Kenny Dillingham’s Future After Sun Devils’ Alum Make Public Appeal

This is the part where Arizona State competes to keep head coach Kenny Dillingham. The Sun Devils have momentum, and they know exactly what is at stake. Their head coach is tied with speculation to Michigan’s ongoing coaching search. So, ASU AD Graham Rossini finally stepped into that space Thursday to provide a clearer picture on his future.

“This is a fluid, active conversation and we’re working through it,” Graham Rossini told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo regarding talks with Dillingham and his agent, Clint Dowdle. “We have tremendous leadership in place with Kenny Dillingham.”

Rossini added that leadership is the foundation of everything ASU is trying to build.

“I’m one of [many thousands who agree that] Dillingham is the right leader for our program,” he said. “Leadership matters. We’ve got tremendous leadership in place under Coach… We’re working through it. We’re working through some details. It’s an exciting moment for our program.”



Rossini would not discuss numbers or timelines, but he acknowledged “lots of things to solidify” in an industry that no longer rewards hesitation. The landscape he referenced is not theoretical. NIL resources, staff retention, and long-term roster stability now define job security as much as wins. He said he’s in constant dialogue about those realities with Kenny Dillingham, pointing to tangible progress with a full season of sellouts, growing business alignment in the Valley, and university support. That belief, however, must be matched with action.

Over the last month, Kenny Dillingham’s name has surfaced at Penn State, Florida, LSU, and now Michigan. He labeled it “Episode 14” of college football’s reality cycle. But his resume at Arizona State explains why the pressure exists. At 35, Kenny Dillingham is 22-16 at ASU. He took over before the 2023 season with NCAA sanctions still looming and a roster coming off a three-win year. By Year 2, ASU won the Big 12 in its first season in the conference. By Year 3, the Sun Devils sold out every home game and entered the final regular-season weekend playing for another Big 12 title appearance.

Details also matter. Kenny Dillingham retained Shaun Aguano and hired Jason Mohns, both with deep Arizona ties. He recruited locally before chasing national blue-chippers, building a foundation that made long-term sense. He sold the Valley not just as a football stop, but as a place players could live after football. Cam Skattebo and Xavion Alford have both echoed that message publicly. That consistency is rare, and opposing athletic directors noticed.

Last season ended with a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. This season, injuries reshaped expectations, but the team still sits at 8-4 heading into the Sun Bowl. But when asked Tuesday if he could calm ASU fans, Kenny Dillingham did not shut anything down. He framed his responsibility differently.

“I think my job is to try to do whatever I can for the people who are with me – the people who are in the foxhole, the coaches that are in the foxhole with me,” he said.

He reiterated that he loves Arizona State and that feeling has not changed. Kenny Dillingham used that same availability to challenge decision-makers. He spoke candidly about roster turnover, rising costs, and the fragility of modern programs.

“It just is what it is, and you’ve got to be able to adapt, to continue to raise your level and operate, or you’re going to die,” he said.

This is the new normal. Survival now requires investment. That pressure leads directly to the next phase of this conversation.

Kenny Dillingham receives public endorsement

Asked why he would stay loyal amid national attention, Kenny Dillingham paused.

“I love this place,” he said. “This place is just, it’s just a special place to me.”

His emotion was real but his commitment is conditional on support. Former ASU safety Jordan Simone who played from 2013-2015 echoed that publicly, urging administrators to match Kenny Dillingham’s vision with resources. Michigan has appeal and the head coach admitted as much saying “it’s one of the best jobs in America.” But he also pointed to his family living nearby and his roots in Tempe. Those facts remain unchanged. So does the decision facing ASU.

By reaching bowl eligibility, Kenny Dillingham’s contract now runs through December 31, 2030. USA Today recently listed him as the 25th-highest-paid public-school coach at over $7.4 million this season, including a $1 million signing bonus.

Arizona State can be a CFP factor for years. That outcome depends on ASU’s response. The Sun Devils play Duke in the Sun Bowl on December 31.