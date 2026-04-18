ASU AD Holds Back Tears While Addressing Steven Miller’s Tragic Death: “Really Sad Situation”

A profound loss has shaken the Arizona State football program to its core following the tragic death of assistant coach Steven Miller at just 29. He was a coach, a mentor, and, before all that, a brother who wore the same uniform. The ASU athletics director, Graham Rossini, came forward to address this really hard situation.

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The cause of death is still unknown, but Miller had epilepsy and endured a few health setbacks recently. One incident occurred after practice on April 7, when roughly 25 players were still in the facility. He missed a few practices after that but was back to work on 14th April, a day before his death. Graham Rossini held back tears as he addressed the tragic loss during an interview.

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“There’s not much that we’ll deal with other than losing a teammate, somebody that our fans cheered on, interacted with our players, and the football program every day. Just thinking of Steven and his family. Trying to bring as much support and counsel to anyone who would need it, navigating loss.”

Miller had deep roots in the ASU program. He started his career as an offensive lineman for the Devils from 2015 to 2019 and later joined the team as an assistant strength coach. Miller was well-loved by all the players and the staff. He was an in-state talent from Gilbert High and played 45 games for ASU, starting in almost 35.

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He started his career as a coach with a pit stop at the University of Florida under Billy Napier. He later returned to Arizona State, entering year one of the Kenny Dillinghamera era, where he served as a grad assistant before transitioning to an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

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Chris Karpman first reported the news of the death of the assistant coach and his dear friend. “We’re taught in this business to emotionally separate ourselves from what we’re covering,” wrote Karpman. “Impossible to do that in this situation. I’ve known Steven for 11-12 years, since he was in HS. Truly a great person with a special care for ASU and its players. I feel terrible for Miller’s family and everyone close to him. He made a very positive impact on people and will be remembered as such.”

Miller stayed loyal to his team and state until his last breath. Tributes poured in from players and coaches across college football. ASU players and staff described him as the “most genuine guy in the program” and a “team-first” individual.

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The former head coach of ASU shared his homage to the fallen

The former ASU head coach, Todd Graham, also shared his condolences with the Miller family. Graham and Miller shared a special bond, as he blossomed under the head coach who helped him transition from wide receiver to right tackle.

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“So heartbreaking,” Graham said about the news to The Athletic. “In all my years at ASU, no one loved being a Sun Devil more than Steven Miller! He had a heart of gold & loved being a part of our team. Miller overcame so much as a young person that he truly appreciated being part of our close-knit family. He had a smile on his face and joy in his heart every day!

Miller was “always the last one to leave the field, signing young kids’ autographs and taking pictures,” said Graham, who added, “I know personally he has a strong Faith in God, so I know he is in a better place. Left us way too soon.”