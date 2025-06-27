ASU AD’s Powerful Message to Sam Leavitt on 5-Figure NIL Move as Kenny Dillingham Gets $18M News

Arizona State’s stunning turnaround under Kenny Dillingham, from dark horse to top dog, captivated everyone, but Sam Leavitt was the real showstopper. The star quarterback not only led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff spot, but he also single-handedly carried the team to victory. But Leavitt’s impact extends far beyond touchdowns and spectacular plays. His substantial five-figure NIL donation made headlines, proving his commitment to the program isn’t just talk. Now, setting a powerful example, fostering a culture of generosity, and a legacy that has everyone around the program sitting up and taking notice.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt isn’t just a star on the field; he’s making a difference off it, too. Following a standout debut season in Tempe, Leavitt generously donated $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation, honoring the Sun Devil legend and supporting military families. This reflects Leavitt’s leadership and commitment to his community.

So what makes this foundation unique? Well, it provides scholarships and leadership development for service members, veterans, and their families. Having supported over 900 Tillman Scholars and invested $37 million, the foundation continues Tillman’s legacy—a legacy Leavitt now actively supports. And no one is more honored than Sun Devils AD Graham Rossini, who didn’t mince words before praising Sam Leavitt’s generous gesture on the Speak Of The Devils show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m smiling because I love the kids that are in our department. You know, we’ve got Sam Leavitt, who’s really taken on massive leadership in ASU, not just for football but for all of ASU, and I think when you see a check like this where he’s donating his NIL money back to the Pat Tillman Foundation, it just tells me that they understand the legacy of our institution, they understand what it’s like to be a Sun Devil, and they understand the spirit of giving back,” Rossini said. But this isn’t Sam Leavitt’s first time leveraging his platform for good. Near the end of last season, he contributed his merchandise profits to Arizona State’s NIL collective. The fact that he got Arby’s to give NIL deals to eight of his offensive linemen highlights his leadership and team-focused approach.

AD

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State Dec 7, 2024 Arlington, TX, USA Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 celebrates after the Sun Devils defeat the Iowa State Cyclones and win the 2024 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20241207_jpm_an4_M23053

But Graham Rossini didn’t just stop at that; he also praised Sam Leavitt’s maturity in not only taking advantage of NIL opportunities but also showing that he’s a team player. “That’s what NIL has always been intended to accomplish: to let young people earn by promoting something that they care about. What’s cool about Sam is he’s also wise beyond his years in terms of the spirit of giving it back and sharing your resources and leaving an environment better than he found it,” Rossini added.

Now, since the moment Sam Leavitt transferred to Arizona State from Michigan State as a highly touted four-star recruit, he has never let his talent fall off the hook. With 2,885 passing yards, 442 rushing yards, and 29 touchdowns, he led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff quarterfinal berth, making it a dream season. Entering 2025 with three years of college eligibility left, Leavitt is a top NFL Draft prospect and a prominent member of the Sun Devil community.

So, for him it was just a way of giving it back to the program that built him into this exceptional talent. “I just want to give back to the community and the people that support me and my programs,” said Sam Leavitt. “Just to be able to do something like that in a way that’s super beneficial, I’m happy to be able to give back. It’s a big thing to me and my family. I’ve got a cousin who’s a Green Beret. It means a lot to me. It’s a big-time story at ASU. So to be able to do that and give back in a situation where I’m helping kids out at the same time, it just makes me feel like a better person.”

With Sam Leavitt’s honorable move, there’s another big piece of news waiting for Kenny Dillingham.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kenny Dillingham’s program gets a massive NIL news

With the new NIL era finally planting its roots in college football, teams are already making their blueprint for action. Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini finally spoke publicly Thursday, addressing the impact of the House v. NCAA settlement on Sun Devil athletics. With new revenue-sharing rules in place, Rossini detailed how ASU will manage its $20.5 million share. Athletes will directly receive $18 million, while the remaining $2.5 million will cover increased scholarship costs.

While Rossini remained vague on specifics, he emphasized that football and men’s basketball will be prioritized to maintain competitiveness. Now, Arizona State isn’t the only one prioritizing football and basketball over other programs. Even the Clemson Tigers committed to going a step further by giving 86% to football and 11% to men’s basketball. But the concern doesn’t just stop at that, as the Sun Devils face some serious financial pressure.

Graham Rossini emphasized Arizona State’s unwavering commitment to all 26 varsity sports. Despite the financial strain of the new revenue-sharing model, Rossini remained resolute, bolstering ASU’s conviction in the worth of each program. “It’s very challenging, but we want to continue to focus on ways that we can accomplish all 26 sports. We created them for a reason; they have value to ASU in terms of being a connection tool for such a dynamic university—such an international university. You look at a lot of our rosters, and there are international players on most of them, and that’s really important for us. We continue to do everything we can to maintain all 26. We are not having conversations about moving off that,” Rossini said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, rather than budget cuts, the ASU AD plans to embrace the changes, balancing tradition with innovation. By prioritizing athletes and preserving all sports, Arizona State signals its intent not just to survive but to thrive in this new era of college athletics. Best part? Excitement is building at Sun Devil Stadium, and Rossini highlighted the football team’s growing prominence. Last season’s College Football Playoff appearance and the addition of luxurious field-level boxes have led to record-breaking fan attendance. Graham Rossini predicts ASU will sell over 7,500 new season football tickets, exceeding any total in over a decade.

This might ease some of the financial pressure off them. Now, with Sam Leavitt’s massive NIL move and Rossini’s future plan set for the team, let’s wait and see how things turn out for them this year.