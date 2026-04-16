ASU Alum Turned Assistant Coach Dies at 29 After Undisclosed Medical Issues

The Arizona State community is mourning the death of its former player and beloved assistant coach Steven Miller, who passed away on April 15. The University announced the news in a post on X.

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“The Sun Devil Football family mourns the passing of Steven Miller,” wrote ASU in a statement. “We extend our thoughts to those who knew and loved him.”

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The 29-year-old, who suffered from epilepsy, had experienced medical issues recently. The last incident happened a week ago, on April 7, after a spring practice. However, Miller returned to practice on April 14 after missing two sessions. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

On Thursday, Chris Karpman first reported the news of the ASU assistant’s death, and ASU later confirmed it. The program canceled football practice on April 16 to allow the team to mourn.

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“We’re taught in this business to emotionally separate ourselves from what we’re covering,” wrote Karpman, paying a moving tribute to Miller. “Impossible to do that in this situation. I’ve known Steven for 11-12 years, since he was in HS. Truly a great person with a special care for ASU and its players. I feel terrible for Miller’s family and everyone close to him. He made a very positive impact on people and will be remembered as such.”

Miller was a deeply respected figure in the Sun Devil community. A local product from Gilbert High School, Miller was a versatile “plug-and-play” offensive lineman for ASU from 2015-2019 under coaches Todd Graham and Herm Edwards.

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“So heartbreaking,” Graham said about the news to The Athletic. “In all my years at ASU, no one loved being a Sun Devil more than Steven Miller! He had a heart of gold & loved being a part of our team. He overcame so much as a young person that he truly appreciated being part of our close-knit family. He had a smile on his face and joy in his heart every day!”

After his college career, Miller briefly worked under Billy Napier at Louisiana and Florida before rejoining the program in 2023 as a graduate assistant under Kenny Dillingham and later moving to the strength and conditioning staff. Miller was viewed as a “rock star” in the making within the coaching profession.

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He was widely known for his infectious positivity and a “beaming smile” that made him a beloved mentor to current players. ASU players and staff consistently described him as the “most genuine guy in the program” and a “team-first” individual.

Miller was celebrated by players like QB Jeff Sims for his role in the team’s “magical run” from being picked last in preseason polls to becoming conference champions in 2024. After the tragic news, Sims shared a picture of himself with Miller on social media and wrote, “Solid as they come rest up my dawg.”

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Leveraging his playing experience, he specifically helped develop the O-line talent that surged for two seasons. He preached a “one percent daily” improvement philosophy, helping players focus on controllable factors like technique and daily preparation.

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Players’ and coaches’ homage to the ASU assistant coach

As a player, Miller made waves by anchoring the Sun Devils’ offensive line; his standout 2017 season, where he allowed just one sack in over 400 pass snaps, established him as one of the Pac-12’s elite pass blockers.

“Always empowered others around you! The epitome of a servant leader. Rest easy brother. Love fam❤️🕊️,” wrote QB Cameron Dyer.

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Miller championed an “open door philosophy,” actively inviting former players back to campus to maintain a strong alumni network. So his connection and loyalty to ASU were on another level. “Was just with you last week and now you gone…luv you bro. Look out for us down here 🕊️,” posted former ASU CB Chase Lucas.

Not only players but also coaches loved Miller. He built a family-like connection with them. “Sad day man! Heart is heavy after this one. Coach Miller was a great dude & our family had a great relationship with him. On Champ’s official visit, he was our “chauffeur” & treated us to an amazing time. He also played a huge part in Champ’s growth in the weight room. Rest well!” wrote the director of college recruiting and player relations at Loyola HS, Coach Westbrooks, who is the father of current ASU OL Champ Westbrook.