ASU Coach Calls Out NFL’s “Cheap” Tactics Hurting Jordyn Tyson’s Draft Stock

For NFL teams, driving down a prospect’s draft value is just business. For Hines Ward, watching it happen to his star receiver Jordyn Tyson is personal, and he’s calling it what it is: cheap.

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After missing the on-field portion of the NFL Combine because of a lingering hamstring injury, one that had already limited his impact in 2025, analysts quickly began questioning Jordyn Tyson’s durability and overall fitness. However, Hines Ward stepped in at the right moment, shutting down the narrative with the calm authority of someone who has seen it all before.

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“Wherever God wants him to be, it’ll be. And of course, I’m a little biased. But I’m excited just to see,” Ward said. “I tell all the scouts and all the teams, whatever team ends up drafting him, you’re going to get a winner. I know the work that he’s put into it.”

Jordyn Tyson’s rise at Arizona State

Tyson began his college career as a wide receiver at Colorado. In Colorado, Tyson made 9 appearances and three starts, accumulating 470 yards in 22 receptions and scoring four touchdowns. Tyson then moved to ASU, where he has gained all the hype bestowed upon him.

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In 2024, Tyson had a breakout season that generated draft hype around his name. In 12 appearances, the wide receiver accumulated 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 receptions. Last year, he was limited to just nine games. However, Tyson still managed to register 711 receiving yards on 61 receptions.

Kenny Dillingham has praised Tyson for his toughness during his injury setbacks. He didn’t wait for full recovery to appear for Arizona State. Even when hurt, Tyson made the plays, and that’s the kind of toughness NFL teams can bank upon from the Sun Devil.