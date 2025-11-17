ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham Announces Massive Cam Skattebo News

Cam Skattebo will always be an icon for ASU football. The former Sun Devils’ running back was picked up by the Giants in the NFL. In just a few games, he showed the fans why everyone at Arizona State loved him. Currently out due to an injury, Skattebo will feature at a special occasion for his college program. That’s got to be news that makes an ASU fan’s day.

Kenny Dillingham’s latest announcement is music to ASU fans’ ears, who are always up to see more of their star RB. The HC confirmed that Skattebo will be in attendance for the highly-awaited Territorial Cup clash on November 28. The RB has some free time now after suffering a season-ending injury in his NFL debut. What better way to spend some of that time at the program that made him a hero? The Sun Devils’ beloved star returning for such an important game will fire up the stands, for sure.

Cam Skattebo was the star of the night this time last year. His 3 rushing TDs pushed ASU to defeat Arizona 49-7 last year, reestablishing the Sun Devils’ might in the rivalry. The win was made possible by an ASU under a complete turnaround, helmed by Dillingham. With that win, Skattebo and Co. were off to the Big 12 Championship. This victory was a seminal one for Kenny Dillingham and Co., who were expected finish last in the conference.

Fans will remember Cam Skattebo gallantly raising the trophy, as they cheered him on. The RB was an absolute phenom in that game, producing his scores in the first half itself. He was also named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his heroics in the clash. This was the 5 time Skattebo had won the award in that one season. This is why he was so important to the program.

Though Arizona State won’t be going to the heights it did last year, they sure are looking to establish a winning streak in the rivalry now. They’ll also be looking to live up to a powerful claim made by Skattebo.

ASU hopes to retain Territorial Cup at Phoenix, per Cam Skattebo’s message

Arizona leads the rivalry 51-45-1 making the Sun Devils antsy to kick off a winning streak after last year’s win. ASU has enough juice to continue on for this season as well. Cam Skattebo, however, left a strong message for his sucessors. “That cup is going to stay in Phoenix for a long time,” Skattebo said when he won the trophy last year.

It was an emnarassing reality for ASU to have lost to an Arizona that was finding its footing during the Jedd Fisch era. He won the rivalry in 2022, despite putting forward a 5-11 record for the season. But the 2025 troupe of “misfits” was no match for the Wildcats. Dillingham cemented the beginning of his era with this important win. The game became one-sided, as Arizona was the weaker side last year. But this time, that’s not the case. With both teams at 7-3, they will playing at a level playing field.

Arizona in particular has surged up in the conference this season, shocking everybody. ASU, on the other hand has dropped because of player departures and constantly being troubled with injuries. However, the next games for either team could be telling of how they will enter the Territorial Cup. ASU faces an easy game against a weakened Colorado, while Arizona will play Baylor.

Cam Skattebo returning will put the Wildcats on alert, as Dillingham might be trying to assert himself as the bigger player here. Will the Sun Devils be able to keep the trophy at Phoenix this year?