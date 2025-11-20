ASU HC Kenny Dillingham Makes Sam Leavitt’s Position Clear Amid NIL Transfer Portal News

Fresh off season-ending foot surgery, the former playoff sparkplug, ASU QB Sam Leavitt, is now likely heading for the transfer portal, with multiple reports saying his camp is already shopping him to top programs. With that, while his return to Tempe in 2026 is being labeled “doubtful,” HC Kenny Dillingham made his stance crystal clear, calling him “my guy.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At Wednesday’s press conference, when ASU HC was asked if he had spoken with Leavitt, he was candid. “Oh yeah, he’s doing great. He’s on the road to recovery. We’ve had lots of conversations. Sam’s my guy,” said Dillingham. “I have a great relationship with Sam. Everything I’ve ever said about him is true.” Amid the transfer portal buzz, statements like that hint there’s still hope the school could get its star QB back next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

And there’s plenty of reason to back that hope. After transferring to ASU from Michigan State in 2024, Leavitt led his team to the Big 12 title and the CFP appearance. This year, sadly, injuries derailed their Heisman Trophy campaign. Now, for Leavitt, this transfer isn’t just a change of colors. But rather about protecting his draft stock and finding the perfect offensive fit.

Still, Kenny Dillingham’s silence on transfer portal rumors suggests there’s a 50-50 chance. His immediate focus is currently on Colorado and the Arizona States’ growing as a unit. While ASU sits at 7-3 this season, winning games remains the top focus.

Dillingham isn’t bothered by the ‘outside noise’ when it comes to Leavitt. Although the connection factor may ease concerns about the transfer portal rumor, NIL today carries huge influence. Now, if it comes into play for Leavitt, there are plenty of programs that could become his destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leavitt’s market value sits around $3M for the next season, and ASU isn’t even maxing out its revenue share, spending roughly $18M against a $20.5 million cap. Now, losing a star QB to the transfer portal would sting for ASU. Before his injury for the season in late October, Leavitt had a total of 1,628 yards and 10 TDs. But he shone in a 27-24 comeback over TCU, going 27-of-39 for 291 yards, earning Big 12 honors. On top of that, he also dazzled against Texas Tech with 319 yards and zero turnovers. With such a track record, ASU may be reluctant to let this QB slip away to other powerhouses.

While the program hasn’t revealed any clear indication of his leaving, Leavitt’s brother Dallin told ON3’s Pete Nakos that a final decision has not been made. With that, while the QB’s future remains uncertain, the HC has been linked to another job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What could be Kenny Dillingham’s future destination?

While Leavitt’s camp is reportedly shopping the talented passer to top programs, Kenny Dillingham’s name keeps surfacing for LSU’s $95M vacancy. “It does get your attention because now you start to think, ‘Are things really happening behind the scenes with Kenny Dillingham and LSU despite what he might be saying from a front-facing perspective?'” said analyst John Kurtz.

Kurtz added, “I would be pretty shocked. I really like Kenny Dillingham… ‘I was never leaving,’ and then actually behind the scenes, is orchestrating some of that.” While the financial picture adds fuel to the speculation, Kurtz highlighted that “the sheer math of the situation might make it hard for Arizona State to retain Leavitt if it got into a bidding war.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And even if they kept him, it might prevent the Sun Devils from building a quality roster beyond QB1,” said Kurtz. With that, roster uncertainty also weighs heavily. As Kurtz put it best, saying, “It’s like, hey, Leavitt might be looking around saying, I don’t know what this roster is going to look like, okay?… They didn’t have anybody else with more than seven catches in the receiving corps.”

While the ASU HC’s focus is on his team, this link speaks volumes considering ASU’s situation. Will the ASU roster include Sam Leavitt? Only time will tell.