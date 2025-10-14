ASU Injury Update: Kenny Dillingham Forced to Come Clean on Sam Leavitt’s Health After Major QB News

Kenny Dillingham’s biggest problem right now is the timeline of return for Sam Leavitt. The star QB’s absence costed the team a win against Utah, and they are about to face an elite Texas Tech next. Leavitt’s comeback is essential for ASU’s success in that game. The HC cleared the air about his status and development ahead of the important matchup.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sam Leavitt was declared to be on a day-to-day basis by Dillingham recently. But after the Sun Devils’ latest practice, there seems to be some improvement. Dillingham is still playing it safe with Leavitt. “I think we’re gonna have a conversation here today/tomorrow morning in terms of what that looks like,” he told the press. But the HC also said that Leavitt has been active in the pockets, which is a good sign. “Last week he never left the pocket, so we didn’t really know,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The QB’s injury sparked trouble ahead of the Utah game, when he was moved from ‘probable’ to ‘doubtful’ in just 24 hours. Jeff Sims stepped in for Leavitt in the Utah game, but he couldn’t do much. Coincidentally, Leavitt’s absence also caused Arizona’s worst defeat last year, against Cincinnati. Texas Tech is dominating a wide variety of charts at the moment. But it will meet its match in Tempe only if Sam Leavitt makes it to the playing roster. Dillingham will reveal the “honest truth” about the QB’s status in the injury report for Week 8, due on Wednesday.

Arizona State is still very much in contention to make it through the season on a good note. But they are also at a spot which demands Sam Leavitt’s prompt return. The Texas Tech defense is the 9th best in the country, and this game essentially decides the fate for ASU in the conference. Last year, the Sun Devils lost to the Raiders, which ups the ante ahead for their upcoming clash. It won’t be an easy ride for Dillingham or Leavitt, but the QB at least gives the Sun Devils a chance to survive. Based on his participation on Tuesday’s practice there’s hope that Leavitt will be back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sam Leavitt has positive updates from Tuesday practice

Leavitt’s foot injury has been a nagging problem, but it finally seems to be on the mend. He took first team reps in the ASU 11 vs 11, playing with tape on his injured foot. The QB was also part of throwing drills, which means Dillingham is gearing up for the Red Raiders with Leavitt in mind. ” He looked a little more like himself,” the HC told the press. Backup QB Jeff Sims took 2nd team reps.

AD

Insider Chris Karpman also thought that Leavitt was bound to return. “I wouldn’t expect ASU to do this unless there was a belief that he was very likely to play against Tech,” he wrote on X. Kenny Dillingham knows he has to roll out his best weapons to face the potential Big 12 champions this year. Leavitt has now been off for over 3 weeks, giving him quite some time to recover from his injury. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the details of the injury, but Leavitt hasn’t addressed them yet.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arizona State will play a Top 10 team on Week 8, and is looking for desperate wins itself. Leavitt has proven to be a trump card for the Sun Devils so far. There are still a few days left to go for the Texas Tech game, but all signs point towards Sam Leavitt making the much-needed comeback.