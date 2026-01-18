ASU Legend Sends Clear Sam Leavitt Message After New LSU QB Comments on Kenny Dillingham’s Program

Transferring is never an easy decision for players, but sometimes circumstances demand it. Still, former ASU QB Sam Leavitt’s choice to make LSU his new home put him directly in the line of fire from fans. In response, another legendary ASU QB, Jake Plummer, stepped in to offer a valuable perspective on the move.

During Sunday’s appearance on FOX 10 Phoenix, the ASU alum was asked how things have changed since his days as a star QB in the 1990s and, considering that, what he thought about Leavitt’s decision to transfer to LSU. Here, Plummer didn’t hesitate, offering a direct explanation for why Leavitt’s move makes sense in today’s CFB landscape.

“It’s tough. It’s a whole different ballgame. You know, like you just mentioned, financial resources—at an age of 19, 20—you can set yourself up if you handle that, handle it right, and manage the money right,” said Plummer. “People ask me, ‘What would you do? Would you stay?’ I don’t know what I would’ve done at this point.

“Because it’s kind of the norm to go where it may look greener; the grass may seem like it’s greener on the other side of the fence. And in all measures, I wish Sam the most success possible. I would love to see him go win a national title and be a Heisman winner or whatever.”

To the ASU legend, navigating financial opportunities and football ambitions in the NIL era can be tricky for a young mind. Still, Sam Leavitt made his decision, and college football has shown that QBs can thrive after transferring; just ask Fernando Mendoza.

But leaving a school like ASU, which supported Leavitt throughout his 2025 season despite him playing in only seven games due to a lingering foot injury that required surgery, made the move far more difficult. Even the quarterback’s own message to ASU reflected that struggle.

Still, fans might not fully buy it, since transfers are often seen as a financial move, something that naturally stings emotionally. But the reality is that today’s NIL-driven transfer portal gives players a chance to explore better opportunities and earn more money. That doesn’t make them blameworthy. It’s just the landscape of modern CFB.

“But there’s something to be said about, like, what you can do for school, what you can do for yourself, and what I happen to do here in the valley, you know, staying for four years. It took three to get to that final year. But, you know, I could come down here, and I get treated really well,” added Plummer.

“He (Sam Leavitt) leaves, and there’s gonna be half the people that hate him because of that, just because he left when there is no reason to dislike this young man. He’s making a decision that a lot of other athletes are making.”

Imago Denver quarterback Jake Plummer begins to slide after a long run for a first down in the 3rd quarter. 23 for Raiders Marques Anderson chases. Picture taken during the Raiders vs Broncos game at Network Associates Coliseum Sunday, October 17, 2004. Copyright: xSacramentoxBeex

The First-Team All-American, who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1996, clearly showed that staying and playing all four seasons at one school earns respect and love from fans, even after leaving for the NFL. But in today’s landscape, leaving early because of new opportunities isn’t something to hate.

“I just wish him well, and I’m excited to see this young, new kid come in and take the reins and lead this team into the next phase, wherever that may be,” said the ASU legend.

Surely, fan emotions are one thing, but choosing LSU over ASU was no easy decision for Leavitt, as the QB played a huge role in Dillingham’s program’s rise.

In 2024, the Leavitt-led Sun Devils had a historic run. While they won the Big 12 title and made a CFP appearance, Leavitt was a driving force, averaging 8.2 yards per pass and four yards per rush while accounting for 29 total TDs.

Then in 2025, injuries limited him to seven games, but his impact remained clear with 1,628 yards and 10 TDs.

Now he’s set to shine with the Tigers, though the quarterback was visibly emotional reflecting on his ASU days.

Sam Leavitt’s heartfelt message to Kenny Dillingham and ASU

Sam Leavitt, entering his final SEC season, leaves ASU after two impactful years under Kenny Dillingham. Before officially turning the page, the 21-year-old shared a heartfelt farewell.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Texas vs Arizona State JAN 01 January 1, 2025: Sam Leavitt 10 of Arizona State prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. Cecil Copeland/CSMCredit Image: Cecil Copeland/Cal Media Atlanta Georgia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250101_faf_c04_123.jpg CecilxCopelandx csmphotothree339826

“As I reflect on my last 2 years, all I can think of is my gratitude for ASU. My teammates, coaches, fans, and support system changed my life forever… I’ve got nothing but love for the program and only want to see success. #Sundevil4life,” wrote Leavitt.

However, the final months at ASU were complicated. Leavitt skipped Sun Bowl travel, practices, and the end-of-season banquet, signaling a quiet distance from the program.

The Sun Devils went 5–2 with him and just 3–3 without him. Even when not at full strength, Leavitt averaged 6.8 yards per pass, always finding ways to help the team.

Perhaps that’s why, even after Leavitt’s move to LSU, Dillingham remained loyal.

“I love Sam. He grew so much here. Whatever his future holds, I wish him nothing but the best. I absolutely want to see him succeed,” said the coach.

While he praised Leavitt’s rise from a non-starter at Michigan State to a Big 12 champion, highlighting the QB’s growth, in the coach’s eyes, Leavitt did everything right and earned the chance to chase his next chapter.